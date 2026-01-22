Novi Chamber of Commerce looking to connect with businesses and volunteers for ‘Community Impact Day’

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Novi Chamber of Commerce is looking to connect with area businesses and volunteers ahead of a “Community Impact Day” in May.

The Novi Chamber of Commerce is joining the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and other chambers across Michigan for the event on May 13. It’s an effort to bring together volunteers and churches, schools, nonprofits and other community organizations that need an extra hand.

If you’re an organization and have a project in mind, you can submit it here. The deadline for submissions is February 20.

The chamber said the projects can include the following:



Beautification and landscaping of public spaces

Organizing food pantries or community closets

Painting, repair, or clean-up efforts

Hands-on support for local charities and service groups

If you’re interested in volunteering for the Community Impact Day, you can sign up here.

Other participating chambers include:



The Chamber, Grand Haven, Spring Lake & Ferrysburg

Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce

Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce

Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce

Canton Chamber of Commerce

Cheboygan Area Chamber of Commerce

Connect Macomb

Novi Chamber of Commerce

Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce

West Branch Area Chamber of Commerce

Southern Wayne County Regional Chamber

Ludwig tells 7 News Detroit this is the first year the Novi Chamber of Commerce is participating in the statewide Community Impact Day.

