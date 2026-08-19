Oklahoma man celebrates 80th birthday after Detroit first responders, bystander saved his life

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Leighton Kirkpatrick celebrated his 80th birthday Wednesday in Detroit — surrounded by the first responders who kept him alive after he suffered multiple cardiac arrests on Christmas Eve.

Watch Whitney Burney's video report:

Man celebrates birthday after Detroit first responders, bystander saved his life

Kirkpatrick, an Oklahoma resident, was visiting his daughter and grandchildren at Campus Martius in Detroit last Christmas Eve when he suddenly collapsed.

"I hit the ground, and after that it's all a fog," Kirkpatrick said.

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A bystander immediately began performing CPR on Kirkpatrick for 2 minutes until a security officer and an EMT arrived to take over. Responders used an AED to shock him back to life.

Security Officer Dante Davis said his training kicked in when it mattered most.

"When you're faced with a situation where every second counts, you don't have time to figure everything out from scratch. You rely on your training, your team mates and the people around you," Davis said.

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Shortly after, one paramedic and three EMTs with Detroit Fire Department arrived on scene. While Kirkpatrick was being transferred to the hospital, he went into cardiac arrest a second time. The Detroit Fire Department team resumed CPR, helping him regain a pulse.

After months of recovery, Kirkpatrick made a special trip back to Detroit to thank his heroes in person. Detroit firefighter and EMT Noah Purdy said seeing Kirkpatrick was an emotional moment for the team.

"Seeing him is indescribable. Again, we so rarely get to see what happens or see the patients not even but 15 minutes after what happens. So to find out last week he was not only doing well, but well enough for us to meet him, you really can't describe that feeling," Purdy said.

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The reunion carried an extra layer of meaning for EMT Ravion Davis, who shares a birthday with Kirkpatrick.

"Oh yeah, this is awesome. Sharing a birthday and being able to celebrate not only his recovery but a birthday together. It feels really special for me," Davis said.

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The experience inspired Kirkpatrick to purchase and donate five AED units to the city of Detroit.

"Saving a life, life is precious. One doesn't realize how precious it is until you're faced with the fact that it may be over. And you won't be able to kiss your wife good night or say hello to your kids. To save somebody else's life would be a blessing on top of what I've already had," Kirkpatrick said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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