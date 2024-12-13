'Ouch!': Detroit Lions fans stunned at price jump for season tickets

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Lions season ticket holders — many of them longtime season ticket holders who were with the team through thick and thin — were shocked to see a huge jump in price from hundreds to thousands of dollars more.

Hundreds of fans flooded our Facebook page with comments.

Some are saying this is just the price for winning while others say the team is pricing out loyal fans.

For the second year in a row, the Lions are raising season ticket prices, with costs hitting some pretty hard.

Tim Stanfield said when he first got season tickets in 2022, they were about $2,300.

Stanfield told me this season, season tickets were $4,307. On Thursday, he received an email saying that they are jumping to $5,687.

When asked asked how he feels about the increase, Stanfield responded "ouch!"

Chris Williams has been a Lions season ticket holder for 15 years. He says his two season tickets for 2025 are going up $1,700.

"My invoice that I just got yesterday, for two tickets for 2025 is $7,798, and so they have totally priced me right out," Williams said.

He said the price also jumped last year as well.

"I wish they were just mediocre. I used to have a ball going to the Lions game. It was always exciting, always fun and I could afford it," Williams said.

Stanfield says he understands why the prices are continuing to jump.

"The third-party ticket sales are through the roof and the Lions see that," he said.

According to SportsCasting, in 2024, the Detroit Lions have the most expensive average tickets in the NFL and NFL ticket prices in general are up 9%.

Related video: Lions fan who got into heated exchange with LaFleur has season tickets revoked for life

Interview: Lions fan who got into heated exchange with LaFleur has season tickets revoked for life

While the prices are high, it is no secret that many season ticket holders do make a lot of their investment back selling tickets to select games. Stanfield sold his tickets for this Sunday's game for $550 each.

Season ticket holders have been told they have until Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, to find that extra money and renew. If they don’t, they lose out on all renewal incentives.

Fans like Williams are considering to not renew their season tickets.

"I think I’ll go back to what I used to do. I used to go on Thanksgiving and maybe one other game," Williams said.

Chris Williams

Stanfield said he's still willing to pay to for 2025 season tickets.

"Can’t beat it," he said of the team's recent success.

According to the Detroit Lions' website, season tickets have officially sold out even with the new prices. Fans can reserve a spot on their waitlist on their website.

Where Your Voice Matters