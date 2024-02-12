Paczki Day is more than just a fun Fat Tuesday tradition in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — This coming Tuesday, February 12, is Fat Tuesday. But in Detroit, we all know it as Paczki Day!

Everybody's got their go-to spot to get those traditional Polish donuts.

So we asked people to tell us their favorite paczki place around town.

We got a ton of responses: from Hamtramck to Howell to Warren, Monroe, Oxford and beyond.

RELATED: Pączki Day 2024: Where you get can pączki in metro Detroit

Paczki Day is a part of Detroit's culture.

Many consider it a fun tradition, but it's more than that.

Photojournalist Mike Glover raises the voice of our Polish community to show us the fun and the deeper meaning. Check out the video in the player above.

