Plan to build Sheetz in Shelby Township draws mixed reaction from residents

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A big talking point this past month in Shelby Township has been the approval to build a Sheetz, a chain gas station convenience store, at the intersection of 22 Mile and Van Dyke.

"I’m 100% okay with it," said community member Sara Langohr.

However, local gas station owner David Dabish said, "There’s more than enough gas stations out here, there’s about 12 of them in a one-mile radius."

"I think it would be a good thing, it’s good for the community," said community member Bob Locklear.

"It might add to the traffic," commented nearby resident Bella Arini.

The community is seemingly split.

In March, Shelby Township's board of trustees voted 5-to-1 to approve Sheetz's request to build on a lot at the intersection that has been empty for over 20 years.

Multiple community members attended the meeting to voice their concerns.

Tammy lives directly next to the lot and complained of, "more accidents, noise 24/7, garbage overflow, and crime."

If you're unfamiliar, Sheetz is a 24-hour gas station-convenience store chain.

Their website showcased the coffees, salads, sandwiches, and more that they offer. Last year, the chain started to expand aggressively into Michigan.

They've already proposed locations in Macomb, Warren, Farmington Hills, Novi, Roseville, and Taylor, just to name a few.

Many of these proposals also created community skepticism, largely due to the 24-hour nature of the business and liquor sales.

The chain told 7 News Detroit that they ultimately plan to build 50 to 60 locations in Michigan over the next five to six years.

Watch below: Lawsuit hopes to halt plans to bring a Sheetz gas station to Roseville

Lawsuit hopes to halt plans to bring a Sheetz gas station to Roseville

They said that they do not have a specific timeline on the Shelby Township location yet, offering this statement:

“We are grateful to the Shelby Township Board of Trustees for their continued support and decisive approval of our Special Land Use request at 22 Mile and Van Dyke Avenue. Their decision underscored the Board’s commitment to driving growth, attracting investment, and creating good job opportunities that will benefit and elevate Shelby Township. We look forward to serving Shelby Township, introducing our unique concept to residents and being an actively involved neighbor in the years ahead. With more than a dozen approved projects across the southeast Michigan region, and a Romulus store that continues to receive overwhelming community support, our dedication to southeast Michigan is stronger than ever. The momentum we’ve built is undeniable, and we are more determined than ever to deliver positive change and economic growth to the region." - Nick Ruffner, public affairs manager for Sheetz

At the March 4 meeting where the board approved Sheetz's request, Shelby Township Supervisor Rick Stathakis spoke.

"Whether I like gas stations or not, I’m going to vote for this because we got $8.5 million to fix that corner and I think that’s really really important for Shelby Township," he said.