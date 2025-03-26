Plan Your Spring: From Flower Day to festivals, here are upcoming events in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — While this week may not feel like Spring, the season is just getting started as we end March and head into April.

If you're already planning for the warmer weather, flowers blooming and smells of Spring, here are some major events across metro Detroit to look forward to.

Eastern Market Flower Day

Flower Day 2022

Thousands of people converge on Eastern Market every year to get started on their spring planting with Flower Day. The annual event has been part of Eastern Market since 1967.

It takes place on the Sunday after Mother's Day every year, which means this year's Flower Day will be on May 18. In case you can't make it, the market also offers flower and plant vendors in Sheds 5 & 6 every Tuesday in May from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day and spring homestands

Detroit Tigers fans out in full force, packing downtown streets on Opening Day 2024

There's nothing like Detroit Tigers Opening Day as tens of thousands of fans flock to Downtown Detroit as the team starts its season at Comerica Park. This year, the Tigers home opener is on Friday, April 4.

However, the team has plenty of games throughout the spring, and you can check out their full schedule here.

Homestands include:



April 4-9, 17-27

May 9-14, 22-28

June 6-8, 13-19

Greenfield Village reopens

Greenfield Village

The opening of Greenfield Village in Dearborn every year is a sure sign that spring has arrived. The historic village spans more than 80 acres with seven unique historical districts, and you can take a ride on a Model T, check out Thomas Edison's lab and much more.

Greenfield Village reopens to members on April 11 and to the public on April 12.

Detroit City FC home games

Detroit City FC eliminated from U.S. Open Cup

Detroit City FC, Detroit's professional soccer team, started its season earlier this month and had its home opener on March 22. The team plays its games at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

People can get tickets to their games starting at $15 and the games include a variety of food trucks, cheap drinks and more.

Home games in the spring include:



April 5, 19, 26

May 24

June 21

Detroit Zoo visits and special spring events

Bunnyville at the Detroit Zoo

While the Detroit Zoo is open year-round, many people begin visiting the zoo when the warmer weather arrives. There are also several events throughout the spring.

Greenfest is taking place Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13. It's a two-day eco-friendly festival with hands-on activities, marketplaces, live entertainment and more.

Bunnyville is an annual family-friendly event where there's live entertainment, a golden egg hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny and more.

Finally, for those 21 and up, Zoo Brew takes place on May 16 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Marshmallow drops

Marshmallow drop in Southfield

Leading up to Easter, municipalities across metro Detroit host marshmallow drops, where a helicopter drops marshmallows on the ground and kids gather them up for prizes.

Here are some marshmallow drops in metro Detroit



Worden Park in Royal Oak - Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m.

Nankin Mills Park in Westland - Friday, April 18 at 11 a.m.

Elizabeth Park in Trenton - Friday, April 18 at 9 a.m.

Cornerstone Church in Brighton - Saturday, April 12 at 10 a.m.

Earth Day events in metro Detroit

Ann Arbor Earth Day Celebration

April 22 marks Earth Day with this year's theme "Our power, our planet." The day invites "everyone around the globe to unite behind renewable energy, and to triple the global generation of clean electricity by 2030."

There are events throughout metro Detroit on Earth Day. They include:



The Cleanup Club's Earth Day Cleanup & Ice Cream social in Detroit from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 22

Oakland County Earth Day Event - Royal Oak Farmer's Market at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 26

West Bloomfield Parks Earth Day celebration from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 22

Movement Festival

Movement Festival continues in Detroit

One of the largest music festivals in Detroit returns Memorial Day weekend at Hart Plaza. Movement brings more than 100 acts across several stages over four days. This year's headliners include Charlotte De Witte, Carl Cox and John Summit.

Detroit Grand Prix

WATCH: Scott Dixon celebrates after winning IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix

In 2023, the Detroit Grand Prix returned to a track in Downtown Detroit, winding through the streets and along the Detroit Riverfront. It returns this year from May 30 through June 1.

This year will include the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the INDY NXT and NTT INDYCAR Series.

In the past, about half of the track has been open to the public for free, meaning people can come downtown and watch the race at several viewing areas.

Where Your Voice Matters