Protesters calling on trash hauler to preserve 40 acres of wetlands in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A group of environmentalists is pushing back against the development of more than 40 acres of wetlands in Wayne.

The wetlands are located on the Waste Management Woodland Meadows Landfill property at Hannan Road and Van Born Road.

Previous report: Destruction of rare wetland on hold after court issues new order in Van Buren Township case

Earlier this spring, an administrative law judge and the Environmental Permit Review Commission struck down challenges to develop the land. Tuesday marked the first day waste management is allowed to begin developing the land to expand their operations.

On Tuesday morning, a group of protesters formed outside of the Woodland Meadows Landfill in Wayne.

"This is a really precious Michigan ecosystem. It is completely unique. It is one of 200 most rare ecosystems, according to the nature conservancy, and they are literally going to destroy it by filling it in with trash," said Juniper Grove, who is from Ann Arbor.

The group says they have been pushing back against the trash hauler's expansion for years. Grove says that expansion would include filling in 12 acres of rare wet-mesic flatwoods.

"Knowing what you’re looking at is important and if you have a piece of land that has the capacity to serve as a home for a lot of our rare species, it’s needs to be protected," said a demonstrator, who preferred not to use their name. "Ninety-seven percent of the wetlands in the Detroit River basin that were present in 1800 have been destroyed. So there are maybe 3% remaining. So with that little left, you do have to fight over scraps."

The protesters say one of their biggest concerns is destroying the land that several species of plants, birds and bats depend on. They also say developing the wetland, which acts as a natural sponge, could contribute to flooding to area homes.

The environmentalists say they’re now calling on the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to approve fewer projects like this in the future.

EGLE sent the following statement to our newsroom:

The wetlands permit for the Woodland Meadows expansion has been thoroughly reviewed and meets all applicable statutes and environmental protection laws.



Multiple preservation requirements and safeguards include:



■ Preservation through a conservation easement of 95 acres of wetland and 18 acres of upland habitat which will be permanently protected under a conservation easement that stays with the land even if it is transferred or sold.

■ A $7 million surety bond to ensure the easements are properly managed should the property owner not satisfy permit conditions.

■ A storm water management plan addressing the runoff from the development site, including a new detention basin, as well as components to address erosion control, sedimentation, and stormwater discharge from the site.

■ Also note the permit was reviewed by both the EPA and the US Fish and Wildlife Service. Their suggestions were incorporated into the permit, and neither objected to its issuance.

■It was also challenged unsuccessfully before an administrative law judge and the Environmental Permit Review Commission.



7 News Detroit also reached out to Waste Management for a response. They sent the following:

The Woodland Meadows Recycling and Disposal Facility operates in strict compliance with all applicable laws and permits while providing critical, modern disposal infrastructure to SE Michigan, including generating renewable natural gas that contributes to heating local homes.



Waste Management of Michigan, Inc., along with its independent environmental consultants, thoroughly evaluated the wetlands onsite and considered all offsite alternatives with respect to this project for over two years. EGLE’s wetland scientists confirmed the wetlands were isolated, fragmented wetlands with limited ecological value. With input from the EPA, EGLE, an Administrative Law Judge, and a three-panel group of citizen scientists appointed by the Governor (EPRC) unanimously approved the expansion of Woodland Meadows into the adjoining woodlot. In reaching each of their conclusions, EGLE, the ALJ, and the EPRC determined that the project served the public’s interest, did not adversely affect aquatic and natural resources, and had no other feasible alternatives. In addition, as part of the expansion project, Waste Management of Michigan, Inc. created and restored approximately 80 acres of new wetland and preserved 22 acres of existing forested wetland and forested upland adjacent to the mitigation site.



Protesters remain adamant that EGLE should reform its permitting process and allow more input from members of the public via hearings.

"We cannot make these wetlands come back. These took thousands of years to form," Grove said.

