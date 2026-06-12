(WXYZ) — The 37th Annual Redford Township Community Festival is underway at Bell Creek County Park, located near Five Mile and Inkster Road in Redford Township.

See the full story from Redford Township reporter Tony Geftos in the video below

Redford Township's annual community festival is underway this weekend

The free, four-day event runs through Sunday and features rides, live music, food trucks, and activities for kids.

Redford Township Supervisor Pat McRae said the festival serves as an anchor event for the community.

"It's important to bring the community together and this is one of our big events that does that."

McRae compared the festival to a large reunion, saying it gives residents a chance to reconnect.

"This is an annual event, and it allows people to come here and sometimes reacquaint themselves with neighbors they haven't seen for awhile."

Even newcomers are finding their way to the event. Matt Waring, who moved to Redford in February, said he and his family are looking forward to it.

"Yeah, I just moved here in February and I was shocked. Monday, I seen 'em riding into town, getting ready to get set up and everything. I know my kids are excited about it."

Nancy McLain, secretary of the Redford Township Festival Committee, said Saturday will include free make-and-take kids' crafts. She also noted the event is funded entirely through donations.

"This is all donations. This is not money from the township general fund. This is all donations."

McLain said her goal is to make the festival a lasting tradition.

"So, we love to do things that bring our family and friends together, and this is a great example of that."

Admission to the festival is free. Heads up: This Friday evening, roads around Bell Creek County Park will be closed for fireworks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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