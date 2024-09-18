Residents asked to weigh in on $456 million DTE rate hike proposal

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission is holding a public hearing Wednesday at Mumford High School on Detroit's west side as DTE Energy is proposing a rate hike.

The utility company says the $456 million would help them to continue upgrading the grid as they look to reduce outages by 30% in the next five years. They're also aiming to cut the duration of outages by 50% in that time.

Previous coverage: Protesters gather outside DTE headquarters, say proposed 10% rate hike should be denied

DTE says that rate hike would result in an increase of no more than 37 cents per day, but residents across Wayne County say they need to see some improvements to the grid first.

Maureen Chandler lives in a Livonia neighborhood off of Ann Arbor Road and I-275. She says for years, they have lost power frequently.

"It’s terrible. In the summer, you don’t have air. In the winter, you don’t have heat," Chandler said. "I mean, anytime we get a snow storm, a wind, our power would go out. It could be a beautiful day like today, we get a little breeze and the power goes out."

Kelly Prewitt, who has lived in the same Livonia neighborhood for three decades, says she's dealt with the same issues at her home.

"In the last few months, it’s been better but prior to that, we were getting at least four, five, six (outages) a year and these were not quick ones. These were ones that were leaving us stranded for days at a time," Prewitt said.

Prewitt says many neighbors have been forced to invest in generators or spend thousands out of pocket to cut down trees as a result.

The Livonia neighbors says the frequent outages are the reason they're frustrated about potentially paying more on their monthly bills.

"They’re not doing enough. All they want is more money, more money," Chandler said. "Our infrastructure compared to other states is horrible — absolutely horrible."

While in Livonia energy reliability is the biggest issue, affordability is the reason some Detroiters are also pushing back against the hike.

"All we see is higher rates and less service — it’s terrible," said Sharon Davis-Buyck, who lives in Detroit. "It’s ridiculous. There’s no options. We have to go along with everything that we get, which is nothing. Every year, every time I turn around, there’s higher rates. Every time I turn around, we’re in the dark."

Davis-Buyck says it's already a challenge for seniors like herself to make ends meet with the current rate of inflation.

"Pure anger and fear is what comes over me. There is no more room, not even for 10 cents. Groceries were already at an all-time high for food," Davis-Buyck added. "This timing could not be worse. Detroiters are at the end."

"Where are they investing it is the question. It’s not over here. It’s not where the power is going out," Detroiter Miguel Mims Sr. said. "It makes a difference — 37 cents is 37 cents. That’s a lot at the end of the week, end of the month."

DTE sent the following statement to our newsroom about the reasons the proposed hike is critical:

DTE has invested billions of dollars into building the grid of the future – one that will deliver on our commitment of reducing power outages by 30% and cutting outage duration in half in the next five years. As we’ve invested, our focus has been and remains on affordability for our customers, keeping bills below the national average and any increase below the rate of inflation. We’ve also helped connect our most vulnerable customers with millions of dollars in financial aid to help pay their bills.



We’re already seeing impacts of our work, which is why it’s critical that we continue these investments to build a smarter, stronger, more resilient grid that will serve our customers with the safe, clean, reliable and affordable energy they deserve now and for generations to come. We believe this is the best way to serve our customers and we look forward to their feedback.



Ryan R. Lowry

DTE Spokesperson

Khary Frazier with Souladarity, a grassroots group that advocates for clean, renewable energy, says rates need to stay the same. As the MPSC is set to hold a public hearing on this issue Wednesday, he’s working to mobilize more neighbors to show up and voice their concerns.

"You look at these record-breaking profits for so many of the shareholders for DTE. It’s like instead of looking at us as ratepayers, going through the government because we don’t have other options of where we can get energy. You need to take some of that profit and put it into your own resource," Frazier said. "It’s already people that aren’t affording what exists now. So to add a penny on top of a person that’s barely getting by, that’s too much."

That public hearing starts at 6 p.m. at Mumford High School. If you’re unable to make it to the meeting, there is also a digital option to voice your opinion. Click here to find instructions on how to leave a public comment.

