Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts 3  Closings/Delays
NewsWhere Your Voice Matters

Actions

Riding along with the Covenant House team as they aim to help the unhoused get a fresh start

The outreach team with Covenant House is going to the streets to help people in these frigid temps
Covenant House expanding outreach team to help the unhoused get a new start
Posted

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For people with nowhere else to go, the street becomes home. But for Covenant House's Outreach Team, no one is invisible. They show up with warmth, with patience, and with a promise that help is possible.

Watch Meghan's report below

Covenant House expanding outreach team to help the unhoused get a new start

 I spent the day riding along with the Covenant House Outreach Team, as they searched for people with nowhere else to go.

Their first stop: a McDonald's.

"Hi sir, how are you? We're from Covenant House, and we saw you come in. We help people get into shelters and warming centers. Today is so cold, we just wanna see if you're OK," Stephanie Taylor with the Outreach Team.

Their approach is simple: no pressure, just presence. A check-in, a warm word, and a card for when someone is ready.

Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 5.46.50 AM.png

"I'm going to give you my number. When you're ready, I'm going to come back and get you," Stephanie said to a man in the McDonald's.

Every day, they move block to block, looking for signs of trouble and people who need help the most.

For Stephanie, the outreach manager, this work is personal.

This is what God would want us to do," she said.

So she keeps going, hoping one conversation will turn into something more.

Then it happened: a man who was ready to accept the help extended to him.

Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 5.48.07 AM.png

"You want shelter? I'm here to take you. You ready? Come on, go with me," she said. "God is good, ain't he? All the time."

A ride, a warm bed and a first step off the street.

Stephanie said she knows she can't help everyone, but every day they show up, believing that even one yes can change a life.

Where Your Voice Matters

Contact our newsroom
Have a tip, story idea or comment on our coverage? Send us a message. You can also call our newsroom directly at 248-827-9407. Please be sure to let us know if you'd be willing to talk on camera about the topic.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!