(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and other Great Lakes states are expected to jump 25 to 65 cents a gallon in the next three days.

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Rising gas prices in metro Detroit putting squeeze on Meals on Wheels volunteers

The Michigan state average for a gallon of unleaded gas is $4.04, while the Metro Detroit average sits at $4.09.

Patrick DeHaan with Gas Buddy said the war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is impacting 20 million barrels a day. He said refinery issues in Indiana and Missouri are also contributing to the spike.

"We had not seen $4 prices since 2022," DeHaan said.

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"I don’t really anticipate any significant relief. We’ve seen the president using an E15 waiver. A Jones Act waiver and RVP waiver allowing for less complex type of summer gasoline, but here we are late April and we’re talking about record prices even in light of those small policy shifts," DeHaan said.

For nonprofits like Meals on Wheels, which delivers to nearly 2,000 seniors daily, the rising gas prices are putting a squeeze on volunteers.

"It’s a threat to our volunteerism because we have very generous volunteers in Macomb County. We’re very fortunate here to have volunteers willing to give up their time but we’re asking not only for their time. When you increase the gas prices, it impacts their budgets and their wallets," said Sheila Cote.

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Cote is the director of the Office of Senior Services for Macomb County. She said they send out about 100 routes every day. They serve about 1,800 older adults who are isolated or homebound.

Cote said the spiking cost of gas comes as they are already dealing with high food costs and increasing demand for meals.

"We only have so much in the bucket to spend, so if the cost of gas goes up, the cost of food rises, that means fewer meals that we can serve," Cote said.

Steve Stopin, a Macomb County Meals on Wheels driver, retired eight years ago and decided to volunteer. For every route he drives, he brings along compassion and friendship.

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"There are a few on every route, I might be the only person they see that day. It’s kind of satisfying to know you’re not only delivering their meal but checking on them," Stopin said.

Despite the rising prices, volunteers like Stopin say they are going to show up.

"For me it’s that important I’m not going to stop for a couple bucks. It’s one less coffee or whatever," Stopin said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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