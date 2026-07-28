(WXYZ) — The Royal Oak Public Library closed Tuesday after a routine inspection revealed a bed bug infestation.

Watch Whitney Burney's video report:

Royal Oak library set to reopen Wednesday after bed bug discovery

Library staff first found a single bed bug in a bathroom on the main floor Saturday. Tuesday morning, as part of a monthly routine inspection, inspectors discovered more bugs on furniture in the computer lab and on chairs on the main floor. The library immediately closed and sent all workers home.

Library Director Sandy Irwin said officials believe the bugs came in on a person or their belongings.

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The library put its monthly bed bug inspection process in place following an insect incident two years ago.

"A couple years ago we opened DVDs, and these bugs came out. It was like one of those nightmare horror movie type things. Turns out that those were cockroaches," Irwin said.

Visitor after visitor turned around Tuesday after seeing a sign on the door noting the unexpected closure.

Kaitlin Mortz, who was visiting the library Tuesday with a child she nannies, said the closure was a surprise.

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"Definitely unexpected. Looks like we're going to have to do something else today," Mortz said.

Abbey Baetz, a tutor who uses the library daily, was among those turned away.

"I showed up at around 8:45 a.m. looking to come to the library because I come every day for tutoring, and when I saw the sign on the door, I was a little shocked to hear that there were bed bugs," Baetz said.

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Baetz said she decided to move her tutoring session outside for the day.

"I think I'll stay here unless it gets really humid or rainy. If not, go to a different library, but hoping that they open up soon this week and I'm able to resume normal tutoring sessions," Baetz said.

A team is working to prepare the library to reopen Wednesday. Irwin said the library will also be making changes to help prevent future infestations.

"Once we do reopen, we are going to ask people to limit what they bring into the library. We currently allow people to bring in a couple of bags. We're not going to allow that," Irwin said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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