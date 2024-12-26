Sen. Debbie Stabenow reflects on her decades in Michigan politics

(WXYZ) — We want to take a moment to celebrate a remarkable politician who has fought for the great State of Michigan for more than 50 years in her many different roles across government.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow is saying goodbye to her life as a lawmaker as we close out 2024, but she leaves behind a legacy that opened doors for other women and many others to follow.

A Michigan State University graduate, she started her career in politics on the Ingham County Board of Commissioners in 1975. She'd eventually go on to serve in the State House, State Senate and U.S. House before becoming a U.S. Senator.

Watch our full interview with Sen. Debbie Stabenow in the video below

One-on-one with Sen. Debbie Stabenow reflecting on her career

I got a chance to speak to the senator to hear first-hand what she's most proud of and what she plans to do next.

As a mom, grandmother and trailblazing politician, Stabenow will be a hard act to follow. After more than 10 decades of service in various roles in government, she has accomplished a lot.

"What are you most proud of in terms of your accomplishments?" I asked.

"You know, I'm often asked that and it's tough to find one issue. Being the leader on protecting the Great Lakes, transforming community mental health, and then of course my work on agriculture. I think the biggest thing for me though is the ability to work across the aisle, respect other people, get things done," Stabenow said.

In 2000, Stabenow made history as the first female U.S. Senator from Michigan. She has faced some roadblocks and criticism, but nothing she could not get past or rise above.

"What were the biggest challenges you faced as a woman in politics and how did you overcome them?" I asked.

"There's been a lot of change, a lot of us moving step by step, women stepping forward instead of waiting to be asked to run for office. Women are now stepping forward and saying, 'I would like to do that. I believe I can contribute.' That's a huge difference," she said.

A staunch fighter for the rights of farmers in Michigan, Stabenow leaves behind a legacy for others to follow.

"How do you think your work on the farm bill shaped Michigan's rural and agricultural communities?" I asked.

"I have a saying that you don't have an economy unless somebody makes something and somebody grows something, and that's what we do in Michigan. And the growing end, in the food processing is one out of four jobs for us in Michigan, so it's a big deal," she said.

She didn’t just make tough decisions for Michigan, she did it for the nation, especially when it was time to take a stance against the Iraq War. She says she did not bend due to political pressure; she stood on her principles.

"We had been attacked on 9/11. I had supported our effort to go into Afghanistan. But I didn't see the evidence that Iraq was involved in this. When I sat just myself in my office and looked at all the evidence, I said, 'would I send my son or daughter to war based on the evidence I've been given?' And the answer was no," Stabenow said.

While she’s saying goodbye and preparing for the next chapter, she has a lot of people she’s grateful for, from her children and grandchildren, her mom – who she just lost recently – and the many staff members and colleagues who have remained by her side along the way.

"We have the greatest country in the world, and we need to be engaged. We need to be engaged to vote, to participate, and make sure that our country really fulfills the ideals that we were based on," she said.

Stabenow says she will remain here in Michigan nd will certainly cheer on the woman who is taking over her seat in the new year, Sen.-elect Elissa Slotkin.

