Should kids get the day after Halloween off? We asked Metro Detroiters

FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Should kids get a day off after all the Halloween trick-or-treating? It's a question I asked Metro Detroiters to weigh in on.

For the kids who walk the streets to trick or treat, some people believe a day off after all the fun and the sugar is necessary.

In just over a week, kids will be lining the streets, knocking on doors and reciting the lines "trick-or-treat", but some people say it's the day after Halloween that's the scariest time of year.

“Kids are so excited about when they trick-or-treat and they have to look at their candy and then they’re tired and it’s hard to get them up the next day," said Laura Roehler.

Laura says children should get the next day off to recuperate from the sugar high.

“I was always a working mom and I still would have rather them be off the next day," Laura said.

Comments flooded in on our Facebook page, echoing Laura's thoughts.

But this is a topic proving controversial. Scott Freeman says a day off after Halloween isn't necessary.

“I don’t think they need anymore time off," Scott said. "You need to study, pace out the candy.”

He added that it may be tough on working parents.

“Somebody might have to do additional babysitting to stay home from work and I think it poses a challenge," Scott said. "Where school is already arranged and there’s a way to keep tabs on them there.”

Michael Cohn agrees.

“You’re just giving more permission to stay out later, which is fun, we all enjoyed doing that when we were kids but the whole point of Halloween is not to go out as late as you can but to have as much fun as you can within the time that’s reasonable for everybody involved," Michael said.

Some people believe there could be another option: pushing trick-or-treating to Saturdays every year.

“We should start switching it to Saturdays because people are in school and nobody likes to celebrate Halloween on a school day," one man told us.

But for this year, trick-or-treating in Metro Detroit will be on Thursday, October 31st.

