Should Michigan change the age for kids to start driver's education & get a learning permit?

(WXYZ) — We're tackling a question that affects families and communities across the nation: how young is too young to drive?

As the debate around teenage driving continues, we're exploring the age limits, safety concerns and what experts are saying.

I spoke with drivers to see if the current age of 14 and 9 months for a permit and 16 for a license is too young to drive, and spoke with a driver's ed instructor to see what trends he has noticed.

"It depends on the kids. That's a major thing these days," John Doss said.

"I feel like they're not mature enough these days. They're too hyper and want to drive real fast up on you and some might be out here smoking weed," Lindy Gray said.

I think if the parents are working with them then they should leave it where it is," Michelle Elliott said.

With changing trends in driving education, many are starting to reconsider the age at which young people begin their driving journey.

"The biggest change is kids holding off a little bit, we still get a large influx of students who take it as early as they can," Mark Avolio, a driver's ed instructor, said.

He works in Grosse Pointe and has noticed a change in when teens start to get behind the wheel.

"They're waiting until either 17 or 18 years old before they even want to get into driver's ed," he said. "A lot of times parents might be pushing them to take it because they want them to start driving so they don't have to drive them to all of their events."

In Michigan, the minimum age for a learner's permit is 14 years old and 9 months, and you can get your license at 16. According to state data, since 2000, the number of young teen drivers has fallen by about 10%.

In 2021, 56% of young drivers had a license. That's down from 66% in 2000.

However, some drivers we spoke with are questioning whether this age is appropriate. Others say it should stay.

"Some kids these days, and I hate to say this, are not mentally developed. These days, like I was even 10 years ago, 14 these days seems a lot more immature than before," Doss said.

Dknyla Chambers is 22 and thinks the age is too young.

"I think 14 is too young for a permit but 16 is good for a license," she said.

'The only argument I do have for leaving it where it is at, you want to encourage kids to work and they need a car and they need to get back and forth to work. I think that's important," Elliott said.

"It depends on where you're raised. If from a good family and everyone is strict, then yeah. But if you're just out here and you ain't raised that way, then I don't think it's a good age for a license," Gary Formen said.

"Maybe a solid 15. Three months could be a lot in someone's personal development," Doss said.



