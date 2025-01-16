Some of Detroit's longest-living Lions fans hopeful for a Super Bowl

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thursday, some long-time Lions' fans celebrated the historic season with a 'Roarin with Pride' pep rally at Jewish Senior Life in West Bloomfield.

After decades of fandom, these seniors are hopeful this team can go all the way.

"I've enjoyed it for, oh, just forever," Aaron Greenspan said.

The 83-year-old has been rooting for the home team for more than 70 years.

"My dad used to take my brother and I to, when it was Briggs Stadium in Detroit, and we used to sit by the upper deck by the right field foul pole, and I fell in love with it from then," Greenspan said.

Through all the ups and downs, he said he never lost hope in his Lions.

"You live and die with it. That's the hard part because you feel every loss and every win," Greenspan said.

His wife, Cindy, can attest to that. They have been married for 55 years.

"When you're with Aaron, you're in it," Cindy Greenspan said.

Both of them are residents at 'Jewish Senior Life," and on Thursday, they got the opportunity to celebrate their favorite team with dozens of long-time fans as well as nine Dan Campbell look-a-likes.

VIDEO: Motor City Dans at Jewish Senior Life of Metropolitan Detroit

"Because our residents aren't going to be here another 80-90 years," organizer Marcia Mittelman said. "It's wonderful, it's overwhelming, it's so heartfelt, and they're having a blast. They're so excited about it."

More than anything, though, these long-time fans are hopeful for a Super Bowl win.

"Oh, it would be a dream. I mean, this is something that you've wanted and wanted, and when they've made their changes and the new coaches and the new players every time, the one thing you thought about is are they going to be able to do it," Greenspan said.

"It would be the best gift that they could give my husband," Cindy Greenspan said.