Southwest Detroit businesses protest ramped-up ICE activity, political rhetoric

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Dozens of community members and business owners across metro Detroit stood in solidarity Monday for a protest called "A Day Without Immigrants."

Businesses from Southwest Detroit to Lincoln Park to Roseville and Melvindale remained closed for the day in an effort to show the community's impact on the local economy.

The protest also called on immigrant families to not attend school or buy from other businesses.

The protest is in response to the attacks the community says they've been under as President Donald Trump ramps up efforts to stop illegal immigration. Community members say since the president has taken office, they've been victims of harmful political rhetoric and seen increased activity from Immigration and Customs Enforcement in their neighborhoods.

"We decided to take a stand and actually close all my businesses and all my food trucks because I am a part of the community. I am an immigrant. I think with everything going on, we deserve respect," said Nancy Diaz, who is the owner of El Parian Hospitality.

Diaz is one of the dozens of immigrant business owners across Southwest Detroit that closed down Monday as a part of the protest. She says she started her food truck business during the recession. What started as one food truck has grown into several food trucks and brick-and-mortar locations serving authentic Mexican cuisine.

"Our businesses contribute to the economy. The fact that we’re here and we buy cars, our taxes go to the city, to the government," Diaz said. "We have so much to offer and yet again, it’s not valued."

Diaz says although she has been in this country since she was 2 and is a naturalized citizen, the last few weeks have been challenging for her as a Latina.

"It’s sad because you walk into a location and your mind starts thinking how do they feel about me? Which is sad or even the fact that my children go to school and what do those children’s parents (say) about my community. It’s dehumanizing us in a way," Diaz said.

Scarlett Idema is the owner of Medicina Scarlett, a bilingual clinic specializing in family medicine. The clinic remained closed Monday in solidarity with the community.

"People are afraid. I am an immigrant myself. I am from Costa Rica originally. I've been in this country 32 years, 20 of them as a naturalized citizen. This is the first time I'm afraid to speak Spanish outside of Mexicantown because I feel somebody will question my status," Idema said.

Idema says although she remembers similar political rhetoric increasing when Trump first took office in 2017, this time things feel more severe.

"Yes, there are people who maybe didn't find themselves here or made the mistake to come here illegally, but they're contributing to our community. They're consumers, they're working really hard. A lot of these jobs cannot be done without immigrants. We're essential to this country," Idema said.

Jessica Avila is one of three organizers who helped to organize Monday's demonstration. She says she wants community members and lawmakers at the state and federal levels to understand the importance of immigrants to the nation.

"This is a national movement. It’s not just here in Southwest," Avila said. "It’s frustrating and we’re scared. We’re scared for our neighbors, we’re scared for our family members. We don’t know what’s going to happen."

Ironically while Avila was enroute to speak with 7 news Detroit Monday, she was pulled over by agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. She says the agents cited an issue with her license plate as the reason for the stop.

Avila says although both she and another activist, who was a passenger in her car, are in the U.S. legally, the passenger was detained and taken to a unknown location for finger printing. As of Monday at 5 p.m., activists said there were unable to track down where the woman was taken.

"This is exactly why we’re doing this," Avila said of the stop. "This is scary, but we need to let our community know what to prepare for. "

7 News Detroit reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for more information on the nature of the stop. We received the following statement:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is dedicated to safeguarding America’s borders and ensuring the security of our nation. The U.S. Border Patrol plays a crucial role in this mission by preventing the illegal entry of individuals and contraband into the United States.



U.S. Border Patrol agents are empowered to conduct traffic stops to enforce immigration laws and protect our borders. These stops are a vital part of our efforts to maintain the integrity and security of our nation's border.



We are committed to respecting the privacy and rights of individuals. Therefore, specific details regarding individual cases or ongoing investigations cannot be disclosed. CBP remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability while performing our essential mission of protecting the American people and our nation's borders.



-CBP Spokesperson

The community's effort to be heard didn't stop at closing businesses. Several dozen people showed up to Beebe's Food Center in Southwest Detroit for a protest Monday afternoon.

"We have to stick together. Today is a day to show we’re all human. We have to support each other. We’re all family," Sean Hermiz with Beebe’s said.

"Love and peace: that’s what we need and that’s what we deserve. We should all be loving on each other no matter what color we are, no matter where we come from," Coralia Garcia said as she stood in solidarity with community members.

The activists say Monday's demonstrations are only the beginning.

"We’re a strong community. We are. We work and our money counts, so where we spend it matters," Diaz said.

