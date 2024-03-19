Spring arrives today, but metro Detroiters aren't happy with how cold it is

(WXYZ) — Remember those days of 70-degree temperatures, sitting outside and enjoying the sun? Those days are gone, at least for this week, even though spring officially begins.

Spring officially arrives at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday, but temperatures are remaining cold in metro Detroit. Though we'll get into the 40s, it will only feel like the 20s or 30s because of wind chills.

Lake effect snow showers will also hit the metro area randomly over the next few days, and there could be accumulating snow on Friday that we're tracking.

I put a callout on Facebook to see how people are feeling about these temperatures. Check out some of the responses below.

Patricia Radulski: "March came in like a lamb and will go out like a lion."

Josephine Graziella Perna: "Old Italian saying….Marzo e pazzo. It means March is Crazy. Just wish March would be crazy enough to bring 85° weather all month. That would be a good crazy!"

Dee Nice: "This is mother nature. State of. MI. Enjoy the moment"

Allan Allan: Hey its Michigan no surprises there Mike!!"

Margot McLaughlin: "I am not surprised but I need it to move on as I was physically doing better in the warmer brighter weather.

Cheryl Crawford: "Just as long as this "winter weather" keeps moving and doesn't stay. Bring on spring!!

Miriam Saunders: "Was a little surprised to see the flakes flying this morning but it is Michigan"

Felicia Blount: "Yes I'm looking forward to it and the warm weather. Hate that it will be chilly for the kids the Easter weekend."

Linda Hammond: "It wasn't that bad of a winter; but I'm more than ready for summer. I would love summer all year if it were possible in Michigan."

