St. Clair Shores restaurants seeing impacts of Nautical Mile construction

(WXYZ) — What started as a headache for drivers in St. Clair Shores is now becoming a concern for business owners along the Nautical Mile.

Less than two months into a two-year road construction project to install an additional sewer pipe along Jefferson Ave., businesses are seeing the impact.

"It was difficult. We came off Jefferson that way instead of just turning left, how we usually do. There was so much traffic we just went up and around the side street," Brianna LeBlanc said.

Donna Palushaj is the owner of Zef's Dockside Bar + Kitchen, which is in the heart of the construction.

"There's times that I’ll wait ten minutes to get here and I’m not even a quarter mile away on the weekend," Palushaj said. "There’s a few bars that are almost completely blocked in from the rest."

"As you can see, we only got one entrance here in and out. It’s a little inconvenience," Tee Ung, the owner of Nautical Deli, added.

That's the reason the Nautical Mile Merchant Association is hoping to get big support during this year's restaurant week, which began Monday.

Zef's is offering a special menu, and Nautical Deli is giving customers 10% off each order.

Event coordinators also added a trolley this year that will stop at each participating business on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

Watch below: St. Clair Shores sewer project set to begin

St. Clair Shores sewer project set to begin

Restaurants included in restaurant week include Brunch with Me, Zef’s Dockside, Fishbone’s Rhythm Cafe, Pat O’Brien’s, Baffin Brewery, Hook, Nautical Deli, Pegasus, Watermark, Mike’s on the Water, Dox Grillhouse, Johnny Black’s Lakehouse, and Leo’s Coney Island.

"There’s over 13 restaurants in one mile here in St. Clair Shores. We’ve really become a dining destination here and so the challenge is to get people to still come despite the challenges," Virginia Carstarphen with Trader Todd's said. She also volunteers with the association.

Hear more from Virginia Carstarphen in the video below

Web extra: Virginia Carstarphen talks Nautical Mile construction

Businesses say that community support is more important now than ever, as the $25 million road project is only in phase one of nine.

Where Your Voice Matters