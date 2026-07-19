Storm blows through Lavender Festival in Macomb Co.

(WXYZ) — A storm tore through the Lavender Festival at Blake's Farms in Armada on Saturday, sending tents and merchandise flying as dozens of vendors were set up at the event.

Video shared by the owners of Doggy Deli shows the chaos as strong winds and rain moved through the area during the festival.

The owner of Doggy Deli, Lyndsay Chiaravanont said they were selling dog treats when the storm began twisting up tents and throwing merchandise around the area. Chiaravanont said this is the second storm she and her husband have been caught in over the last few weeks while selling merchandise.

Lyndsay Chiaravanont, owner of Doggy Deli, said the damage hit vendors across the festival.

"If you see the video, everything is flying everywhere. So much devastation. I feel so terrible because there's people with glass and ceramics and things break. We have dog treats. We have another business that is wooden and license plates so it's hard to destroy our stuff and so I really feel for the other people. I was standing under that tent in that video like where do I go?"

Chiaravanont said the best way for people to help the vendors is by showing up to the Lavender Festival on Sunday to show their support.

The festival is set to resume Sunday at 11 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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