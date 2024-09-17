Strangers in Royal Oak band together to help blind man in need

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jillian Ripper is a Royal Oak resident, one of the hundreds who for years has seen another Royal Oak resident, 72-year-old Francis (Frank) Sawicki selling pencils at 13 Mile and Woodward Avenue, or trying to cross the street to the Coney Island at 12 Mile and Main Street.

"Hundreds, hundreds of people know about him," said Jillian. "He’s blind and he always comes over here to eat."

In fact it was just this past Thursday at 12 Mile and Main Street that Jillian saw Frank seemingly trying to cross and stopped her car to ask him if he needed help.

"Frank said yes and that he lived at the motel and that he’s not going to be there much longer because he’s getting evicted," said Jillian. "When he said that it just really hit me."

Turns out the cost of monthly payments were going up, and Frank couldn't afford it.

Jillian said, "I felt like I couldn’t just get back in my car and go throughout my day and let that go."

So, she didn't.

A complete stranger to Frank, Jillian got online, created this GoFundMe and posted it to a Royal Oak residents Facebook page asking more strangers if they would like to help Frank.

It got hundreds of likes and comments.

The GoFundMe has raised over $7,700.

Tuesday morning Jillian allowed 7 News Detroit to come with her as she went to the motel Frank lives at to tell him about the GoFundMe, and the money raised.

Frank was surprised and grateful. While Jillian was telling Frank the news two other strangers walked up.

Barbara Rope and Bill Griffin who both live nearby Frank and have been trying to help him themselves.

Seeing what Jillian has done Barbara said, "She is the angel that I have been praying for."

"It just blows me away, it’s just amazing that you did that and you got 3 kids of your own," said Bill to Jillian.

Bill has known Frank for over 20 years.

He told 7 News Detroit that he met Frank back in 2003 while Frank was selling pens and pencils on Woodward.

Bill said that the money from the GoFundMe will be able to help Frank stay living where he is through the fall, but in the long term he will need more help.

Specifically Bill, and now Jillian, are looking to find an affordable assisted living home, a group home, or a nursing home for Frank.

They said that right now Frank gets $2,234 a month from social security but it's not quite enough money for the options they know of.

They're also looking for a probate lawyer to petition the court to get Frank a guardian to help Frank the rest of his life.

"He’s got a rough edge on the front but behind he’s very endearing," said Bill. "He’s the kind of guy you want to stick around for awhile."

Frank told 7 News Detroit that he has been selling his pens and pencils since 1969.

He said it's been a good job, full of meeting wonderful strangers who are now banding together to help him live comfortably through his golden years.

"The people who help a little bit, they come and they go, they come and they go, but there’s never a time that he face plants because there is always someone who fills in," said Bill.

If you'd like to contact Bill or Jillian to help Frank, you can reach them at frankshelpers@gmail.com.

