Students, community members stage walkouts in solidarity with immigrant families

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Dozens of students and community members gathered together Tuesday for a demonstration against the Trump Administration's immigration policies.

The demonstration was an early walkout involving high school students from several schools across southwest Detroit, including Western International, Cristo Rey, Hope of Detroit and more.

WXYZ Students, community members march through the streets of Southwest Detroit Tuesday March 4th.

The protest comes as the Latino community says they've faced harmful rhetoric from the Trump administration and seen increased activity from Immigration and Customs Enforcement in their neighborhoods.

"It’s been tough, alarming. It’s also been heartbreaking to see a community that I love, that I’ve always been part of under attack like this," said Josh Medina with the People's Assembly. "But at the same time, we have our own rhetoric as well and it’s that we’re going to keep people safe here."

Medina helped to organize Tuesday effort. He says the point of the demonstration was to grow the movement and show Latinos how much power they already wield.

"This is not symbolic. This is not a gesture. This is a call to action," Medina said. "We contribute a lot, a lot to the culture of this country. Without the work, without the labor that we’ve provided to this country, it would not exist. Despite the attacks here at home — and let’s face it, the American policy that destabilizes other nations and drives immigration — despite all that we’re still here, we’re still strong."

Students stood at Clark Avenue and Vernor Highway chanting, holding signs and waving flags. The group later marched through neighborhoods in southwest Detroit.

"I have a lot of friends and family that are affected by this, so I wanted to come out here and show I’m supporting in anyway I can. The more people involved, the more the message gets out," said high school student Jeremy Foster, who attended the protest.

"I don’t like what’s going on in the government right now, what they’re doing to these people. They deserve to be out here just like anyone else," high school student Addyson Potter said. "I think people around the world, everybody needs to learn basic human empathy and just to support others just because they’re human."

While the message in Clark Park was clear, people in neighboring cities say the actions taken by the Trump Administration in regards to immigration policy are exactly what they voted for.

"He came right in from the day he got sworn in: bang, bang, bang. And it’s amazing," said Mark Forton, who works with Michigan Matters in Macomb County.

Michigan Matters, formerly the Macomb County Republicans, is an organization that works to further the Trump Administration's agenda in Michigan.

"If you’ve got 10 million people crossing your border, who are they? Why are they here? Yes, of course there’s people that want a better life, of course there is, but what kind of dangers? There’s a legal way to come into the country," Forton said.

Kristin Lee serves on the 12th Congressional District Committee in Livonia. She says the actions taken by Trump for immigration are important for safety.

"I've seen promises made, promises kept to tackle the issues in a no nonsense way," Lee said. "When thousands or millions of people are coming here illegally, that's a problem. We have borders and boundaries for a reason."

Lee says she also felt the Trump administrations efforts on immigration were important, so the government can ensure Americans are able to get the resources they need.

