'That is tough.' What Lions fans are saying after the new SI cover

(WXYZ) — You've probably seen the new Sports Illustrated cover featuring the Detroit Lions – including Amon Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff and Penei Sewell.

It has the Motor City buzzing with excitement, and if that doesn't get you pumped up, a pair of SI writers are also predicting the Lions to win the Super Bowl.

Football fans are talking and I went to Downtown Detroit to hear what they are saying.

"There's no way that no one is going to stop us," Chantel Floyd said.

I also spoke with Conor Orr, the co-author of the story on SI, to see how he feels about it.

"The cover actually came together somewhere between February and March, and our NFL Editor John Plume had said how cool would it be if we could get some of the Lions' best players in a classic car. Mart Dery, our incredible photo editor, made that vision come to life," he said.

"I wanted to get your reaction on this. What do you think about the new SI cover?" I asked Treyvon Flemming.

"Oh, they already got it down pat, man. They know what's up. We going for the 'ship," Flemming said.

"I ain't going to lie, that is tough. We should've won last year. That's my thing," another person told us.

"Man, that's amazing and when you open it up and see them all, woooo," Floyd said.

When we showed the cover to Brian Kroll, he said, "Oh that's hard. That's cool."

"They just look incredibly complete. I think if everything works out, I think they just possess all those biomarkers of a really good Super Bowl team," Orr said.

"They're loaded pretty well. I think that's the difference between this year and last year," Jackson Turnbow said.

"When you get to work on something of this magnitude, that you know means so much to so many people, you can't help but do it with a smile on your face every day," Orr said.

