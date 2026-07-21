ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Today is the start of two public meetings to learn more about a massive construction project in Rochester Hills. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) plans to rebuild Rochester Road from M-59 all the way up to Tienken.

Watch Ali Hoxie's report below

'That will be a nightmare': MDOT plans to rebuild Rochester Road from M-59 to Tienken

It's no secret that Rochester Road needs repairs, but when the construction does happen next year, it will likely slow down not only drivers, but businesses as well.

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“That will be a nightmare, truly a nightmare," said Rochester Hills resident Kathy Bjerke.

Most of the people inside Ram's Horn restaurant in Rochester Hills are regulars. For example, Michele and Jill do a girl's breakfast every month. But they tell me that could change when Rochester Road goes under construction in 2027.

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“Coming here that would impact me a lot, to come here," said Michele Nalepa.

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“If it is not easy to get in and out of here it is going to be difficult so yeah we’d probably go somewhere, I think we would probably go somewhere else. That said sad for them because this is a great restaurant, they always treat us well, the food is good," said Jill Banasynski.

Ram's Horn sits right on Rochester Road and Hamlin, so next year's construction project is a big concern for the restaurant's general manager.

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“Well it is going to hurt us, it is going to hurt us a lot. I mean, it is not going to be good. I just hope that they do it in a way to where people can still come in," said John Smith.

So, why does this construction need to happen? I asked David Anason, an engineer with MDOT.

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“Rochester Road has had lot of potholes, and the pavement has just outlived it’s life span," Anason replied.

Viewers contacted us about all the potholes back in February. As you can see from our story below, they weren't hard to find during the height of the freeze-thaw cycle.

Watch our previous coverage

Potholes wreak havoc on Rochester Road as winter weather damages streets

“It’s about five mile stretch of road, from M-59 northbound all the way up into Tienken," Anason said.

He walked me through the impact this construction project will have on drivers over the next two years.

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Anason said that the first leg of the project will be in 2027, from M-59 to the Clinton River Bridge. From March to July, there will be only one lane open northbound. From July to November, there will be only one lane open southbound.

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The second half of the project will start in 2028, from the Paint Creek Bridge to Tienken. There will be only one southbound lane open from March to July. From July to November, only one northbound lane will be open.

The good news? This construction will not go through downtown Rochester. Anason says MDOT has been working alongside businesses in the area to try and lessen the impact this project will have.

“It won’t have any construction downtown, because we rebuilt downtown in 2012, and that still looks pretty nice downtown," Anason said.

The construction won't deter some of Ram's Horn's regulars

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“This is my favorite restaurant," said Jack Allen. “No way, I got other ways to get here.”

Tuesday is the first of two public meetings hosted by MDOT for people to ask questions about this project. Here's more details on the two meetings if you'd like to attend.

Tuesday, July 21

5-7 p.m. at Rochester Fire Department (277 E. Second Street)

Thursday, July 30

5-7 p.m. at Rochester Hills Department of Public Services Facility (511 E Auburn Road)

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