The 2026 summer construction projects to know about in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties

(WXYZ) — We're officially heading into summer, and we're already seeing plenty of orange barrels out on our freeways.

See the full story in the video below

The 2026 construction projects to know about in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties

However, the work is just getting started, with even more construction projects planned in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties.

I reached out to officials in all three to see what road work you should prepare for, and some of these big projects are just starting.

“It’s to the point where you don’t know, you afraid," Teairra Alford said. She takes Dequindre Rd. in Warren between four and five days a week. “I’m a good driver, but when it comes to having your steering wheel going crazy because of the bumps, or you’re afraid about your tires."

But, she and so many others who take Dequindre are about to get some help. They just have to get through this construction season.

Soon, the road will be repaved from 8 Mile to just north of Woodward Heights, and between 13 Mile and 14 Mile.

“What if I told you they are going to be repaving the road in just a matter of days?” I told Kenne Jones from Detroi.

“That’s good news for sure, I don’t got to worry about no more tires," he said.

“I’m glad they finally doing it, it’s well overdue," Pamela Allen added.

The Dequindre repaving is part of Macomb County's "Pavement Preservation Project," which is also helping repave Mound Rd, between I-696 and 8 Mile. That project is set to last for around 30 days.

WXYZ

But there are other areas where the orange barrels will pop up, including on Roads in Oakland County.

There, drivers can expect delays on Greenfield Rd. in Southfield. There will only be one lane open between Lincoln and 12 Mile for a resurfacing project starting in June.

On 12 Mile, there are two resurfacing projects starting in June. One runs from Orchard Lake to just east of Middlebelt, and the other is between Novi Rd. and Farmington Rd. For both, one lane will remain open in each direction.

In Wayne County, the work on the Miller-Rotunda Bridge will wrap up in June. In 2023, the original structure from 1931 was demolished for a rebuild. So this will be a big relief for those working at Ford's Rouge complex.

Just recently, Macomb County was awarded a federal grant worth $8.7 million to reconstruct Mound from 8 Mile to I-696, but it's just a small portion of the $100 million needed for the project.

WXYZ

WXYZ

Where Your Voice Matters