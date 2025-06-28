Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The story behind a special shirt on sale at Rocket Classic designed by Detroit students

The FATE Program has students who designed a shirt for the 2025 Rocket Classic. Check out this story.
T-shirt designed by local students on sale at Rocket Classic
(WXYZ) — Inside the 2025 Rocket Classic Fan Shop is a special t-shirt designed by a group of Detroit students with a good cause in mind.

The FATE program is a 10-year cohort-based program in Detroit that partners with the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy.

Every year, the organization gets 25 9th graders and they are with the program weekly after school from ninth through 12th grade, and then after they're done with high school, they enter the alumni program, which is another six years.

FATE and the Rocket Classic have partnered up once again where the seniors are briefed by tournament organizers, and then students help design a special t-shirt.

This year, the brief was about community and how golf is identifiable with Detroit.

"I think we just wanted to bring community into golf. I think a lot of people don't know that golf is for everyone. They think it's exclusive to a specific group. So while making this, I definitely wanted to incorporate that," one student said.

The shirt says "the community's classic" on it, and includes people of all different backgrounds on a hot-rod style golf cart.

