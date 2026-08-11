'The Wall That Heals' arrives in Taylor, escorted by more than 200 motorcycles

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A traveling, three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial arrived in Taylor, Michigan, Tuesday, escorted by more than 200 motorcycles.

Watch Carli Petrus' report below

'The Wall That Heals' arrives in Taylor, Michigan, escorted by more than 200 motorcycles

Volunteers will begin setting up"The Wall That Heals" at Heritage Park Wednesday at 8 a.m. Starting Thursday, it will be open to the public 24 hours a day through Sunday before moving on to its next city.

The memorial, which gives Vietnam veterans and their families a chance to see a replica of the Washington, D.C. wall without making the trip to the nation's capital, drew an emotional response from those who helped bring it to Metro Detroit.

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Vietnam veteran Phil Michaud was among the more than 200 bikers who escorted the wall from Monroe to Taylor.

"Brings up some memories of stuff that happened," Michaud said. "Gives a chance for everybody to pay respects for the brothers that didn't come home."

Dennis Schlemmer was instrumental in bringing the wall to Taylor — a mission he said is personal.

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"It took us over two years of applying to get accepted," Schlemmer said.

"My father is a Vietnam Veteran. He passed away from Agent Orange related cancer so it's been something special to me for the past few years since he passed away," Schlemmer said.

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Derwin Strand, a veteran himself, drove the wall to Taylor all the way from Minnesota. He said the delivery carries deep meaning.

"For all of my brothers that served and all of them that have come home and all that didn't come home so it meant a lot to me," Strand said.

Strand said the wall gives veterans a chance to come face-to-face with a part of their history — and that their service should never be forgotten.

"People should not forget the veterans. They made this country what it is and they should not be forgotten," Strand said.

When the wall officially opens to the public Thursday, Michaud said the experience is unlike any other.

"You can feel the era of the wall and you have a feeling that you're not by yourself that you have 58,000 of your brothers there with you," Michaud said.

The wall will remain at Heritage Park through Sunday. Anyone is welcome to visit.

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