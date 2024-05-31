'There's trash all over.' GFL customers dealing with trash collection back-ups amid transfer

(WXYZ) — When it comes to garbage, Metro Detroiters say they create their fair share.

"I live in the Boston-Edison area, so our trash pick up day is normally on Wednesday, but for the holiday it’s maybe a day or two later," said Veronica Petty. "I have a household of six so we accumulate a lot of trash."

While most neighborhoods are already seeing delays for trash pick up this week as result of the Memorial Day holiday, there's now a warning that more delays could be ahead.

This as trash hauler GFL Environment is now set to sell its residential contracts to Clinton Township based Priority Waste at the end of June. The transfer would mean homeowners currently serviced by GFL in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston and Genesee counties would now be serviced by Priority.

The city of Detroit put out a warning that customers may see a delay for trash pickup amid the transfer and as GFL is dealing with staffing shortages in the interim.

"I think as all transitions go, you have to be somewhat forgiving. We’re all human beings and have to deal with everyday things. That being said, hopefully that doesn’t last too long especially given the time of year. New York City smells because trash sits out and it’s summer time," said Detroiter Brendon Edwards.

Customers in Oakland County say they're already experiencing some of the delays.

"At this point now, we have crows and animals and things we don’t normally have in our neighborhood that are getting into the trash and now there’s trash all over the neighborhood. It’s blowing around," said Scott Steiger who lives in Oxford.

Steiger says several people in his neighborhood are serviced by GFL currently and have been waiting for trash collection for a week now.

"We’re a family of six. I have four kids. I can’t afford to have trash not picked up because we have two large cans every week," said Steiger. "I worked in the service industry. Things happen, I understand that but if you don’t communicate with the customers what’s happening, it’s even more frustrating, because we’re just waiting and waiting and waiting."

7 News Detroit reached out to both GFL and Priority Waste for more information on the transfer. After a few calls, we were unable to make it to a person via GFL's automated phone system.

A representative with Priority Waste says they are excited to begin servicing their newly acquired customers on June 3. The trash hauler plans to bring in additional crews to "blitz" areas that have seen impacts and trash accumulation as a result of any delays.

The sale is expected to be finalized by June 30 and will include a transfer of GFL workers to Priority Waste.

