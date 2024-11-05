These groups are helping seniors & people with disabilities get rides to the polls on Election Day

(WXYZ) — Some voters in metro Detroit got free rides to the polls on Election Day as several Detroit transportation services stepped up to make it easier for senior citizens and people with disabilities.

I was able to ride along with a voter who took advantage of the free transportation and it helped me get a better idea of the impact it makes.

The nonprofit Warriors on Wheels picked up and dropped off senior citizens and people with disabilities who need a little extra help getting their vote out.

Normally, it would be nearly impossible for 76-year-old Gerald Jones, who uses a wheelchair to get around, to get out and vote.

But, Warriors on Wheels made it happen.

"Everybody has the equal right and opportunity to be able vote," DeMarco Prater, who picked up Jones right outside of his apartment, said.

Prater personally understands the difficulties of not being able to go wherever you want, whenever you want.

"I walk on crutches. I was born with cerebral palsy," he said.

That's why he chose to give free rides to voters with disabilities, as well as senior citizens.

"The world would be a better place if we all just come together to make a difference," he said.

Jerry Jefferson, with Jefferson Elite Transportation, also provided free rides to seniors. His crew offered a selection of luxury vehicles to voters.

"Nothing but the best for our seniors, nothing but the best," Jefferson said.

Seniors, those with disabilities, and the people who volunteered to drive them on Election Day say it's about so much more than a ride.



