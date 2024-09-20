Tigers fans excited as Detroit moves into a tie with Minnesota for a playoff spot

(WXYZ) — Sports fans across the country are talking about the Detroit Tigers hot streak that has led them to a fight for the playoffs.

Just over a month ago, the Tigers were 55-63, but now, they're 80-73, and with the Minnesota Twins losing again, the Tigers are tied for the playoff spot.

Fans are fired up about this, especially after the Lions playoff run last year and the Red Wings fight for a playoff spot.

Detroit swept the Kansas City Royals this week and has won 25 out of their last 35 games.

Now, the Tigers head to Baltimore this weekend for a three-game series. The Orioles are currently the top team in the AL Wild Card race. The Twins play the Boston Red Sox.

We had a chance to talk to some excited fans.

"I love them. I have been a Tiger fan all my life. My mother, who we will get to in a moment, said you had to cheer for them whether they won or lost," Mr. Reaume told us.

"We have a bunch of family coming into town and I come from a long line of true blood Tigers fans and I'm hoping to go to some games next week," Kara Looker said.

"I don't think there isn't a chance they won't make the playoffs," Chris Lorente said.

The Tigers finish the season with six games at home next week – starting on Tuesday with the Tampa Bay Rays and then a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox next weekend.

