Tips to keep up with car maintenance to start the new year and deal with winter weather

In the new year, people often make goals for their bodies, but not their cars. There are some things you can do to make sure your car is ready for 2025 and for winter.

“It saves on gas. Make sure the maintenance is up on it to keep it running efficiently, and make it last longs,” said Eddie Douglas of Detroit.

I went to Interstate Auto Care in Madison Heights and spoke with President Bill Nalu about ways to keep up on your car,

“Fluid maintenance is by far the least expensive way to keep that vehicle up and keep the costs down,” said Nalu.

Here are his top three tips:



Stay on top of fluids in your car, especially engine oil. Engine oil is needed to help reduce damaging friction inside the engine, and that reduces your cars performance. Get your tires checked before any big snow storms or pothole season. “If the snow starts to fall, if we get ice on the ground, that’s when a lot of time tire stores get inundated with people,” said Nalu. “I always think to myself why, why would you risk spending thousand of dollars on collision, when you have hundreds of dollars involved in putting in some tires that are going to give you some grip.” Find a mechanic that you trust and build a good relationship with them. “You have to have someone you can trust,” said driver Linda Gottschalk from Troy.

Remember, the more technology you have in your car, it’s likely going to cost you more to fix.

