MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Higher gas and jet fuel prices mean summer vacations will cost more than they did last year, but travel experts have tips to help save money.

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Travel experts share tips as gas and jet fuel prices drive up summer vacation expenses

McKenzie Hoffman, her husband Joe and their two boys, Ridge and Rhett, recently returned from a vacation in North Carolina. Hoffman said the price of the road trip was higher than last spring because of the rising cost of fuel.

"Diesel was about six bucks in North Carolina, compared to up this way, which is a dollar less. So, we could tell because we took the truck down and, you know, you have to plan ahead for that," Hoffman said.

Hoffman said cabin fever is real.

"It is, especially with toddlers," Hoffman said. "We’re like we need to find somewhere warm to get these kids out of the house and let these kids just run."

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Julie Harb, owner of Live For Today Travel in Plymouth, said the best time to book a summer trip is between January and March. From here on out, flights will cost more.

"Airline tickets will be going up 13% to 15% this summer," Harb said. "Obviously, the family road trip is going to be affected by that. People are just going to take shorter road trips and more spontaneous."

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Jennifer MacLeod, owner of Beaches and Dream Travel in Monroe, said her money-saving tips for travel include setting a budget, booking excursions early and planning ahead.

"It’s never too late to plan for a trip," MacLeod said. "I would definitely say August is a much better time to plan for at this point, because June is, everyone’s kind of getting out of school and it’s a very, very busy season."

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As for the Hoffmans, they are going to limit their next road trip to somewhere in their home state of Michigan.

Hoffman family

"Michigan’s beautiful, so anywhere you go along the coast of Michigan is worth it. So, we’re excited to just go to the beach here," Hoffman said.

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