U-M fans hope to break recycling world record before game against Oregon with 'Recycle Bowl'

(WXYZ) — On Saturday, the University of Michigan is looking to set a new world record for the largest college recycling event.

The Wolverines will hold the second-ever "Recycle Bowl" before their game against the top-ranked Oregon Ducks. It's all about tailgating sustainability.

According to Kristin Kelley with Amcor Rigid Packaging, they are looking to recycle more than 45,000 tons of recyclable material.

Last year, the University of Tennessee set the record with 44,950 pounds of reused or recyclable materials during a home game at Neyland Stadium.

"Michigan, we're known for being the national champions, but tomorrow, we're going to become world champions for recycling," Kelley said.

So, what can fans do? They can bring items that are recyclable to their tailgate. Then, separate your recyclables into the recycle bin and the compostable items in the compost bin.

