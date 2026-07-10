(WXYZ) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend without breaking the bank, Woodhaven's biggest summer party is back.

See the full story in the video below

Uncle Sam Jam returns to Woodhaven with music, festival, food and more

Uncle Sam Jam kicks off Thursday with four days of fun, and it's completely free to get inside. The festival features food, live music, rides, games and even prizes. There's something for everyone to do at the festival.

Festival organizers say there are 30+ rides, including two new roller coasters.

“Just looking forward to everybody coming out," Festival Organizer Kevin Cassidy said. “There’s no gate admission, that’s free to get in to the gates. We do have off-site parking where folks can shuttle in from Kohl’s that’s off of West Rd.”

For some, coming here is a summer tradition. Jill Fisher has been setting up her shop "Anjill or Not" at Uncle Sam Jam for about 20 years.

She said one of her favorite parts is seeing customers return year after year.

“They are like more like family and that’s what I built my company on was to not just sell something to somebody and walk away. I’m here for all of my customers. I take care of everybody that has been there for me and I’ll be there for them," Fisher said.

Motown Harley is also helping make the festival possible. Spokesperson Karleigh Moritz said events like this are about more than just entertainment.

"You see all the local food trucks, the vendors. It’s just really nice to get together with everybody," she said.

Woodhaven Police Chief Jeff Brust said you'll see extra officers patrolling in and around the festival.

"We’re used to handling the large crowds. Given the social media tension, given just the climate right now, it is a little different. We’re going to be on edge, I’m not going to lie. It’s a different atmosphere but all we can do is prepare and make sure all our people are in place," he said.

Brust is reminding families to follow local curfew laws. Everyone under 15 should be with an adult after 10 p.m.

"Our goal is to make sure that you come in here with your family, have a good night, and get home safe," Brust said.

You can see the full music lineup, entertainment, carnival and more at the Uncle Sam Jam website.

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