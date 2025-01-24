Video shows suspects smoothly install credit card skimmers; Here's how to protect your money

(WXYZ) — Do you know how to spot a credit card skimmer? It's a crime that has so many of us on alert in order to protect our money.

Detroit police say the same alleged thieves installed skimmers at three stores in Detroit.

Related Video: Watch the suspect install the skimmer device at Save A Lot on 8 Mile

The Save A lot on Gratiot Avenue was one of three locations targeted by skimmers.

Employees tell me this is the device that was put on their credit card machine, and as you can see, it's almost identical to the real thing:

The same two guys allegedly installed credit card skimming devices at not just one, but two Save A lot locations in Detroit.

They attempted to hit a third store near Conner and Mack, but owner Jammy Abro chased them out.

"I told them, I know who you are, you need to leave the store, and they acted like they didn't know what was talking about and they just started walking out," said Abro.

He says he was made aware of the two suspects by employees who spotted the two men at another Save A Lot in Detroit.

"I did recognize what they looked like because of the early videos that came from one of our other stores," he said.

Surveillance video from one of the stores shows how smoothly the suspects slip on the device.

"They know what they're doing. They're not new to this game and they're very smart with how they do it," said digital forensics expert for the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Britton Foreman.

Foreman says they're seeing an increase in crimes like these.

"Especially with technology and 3D printers, Amazon, you can go on Amazon and get a skimmer for $80," said Foreman.

This type of scam is a major concern for some shoppers.

"You have to be observant, that's the hardest part is to be observant," said Phillip Liggins, a concerned shopper.

But there are ways to protect yourself.

"If you aren't sure, grab it, try to move it, if it comes off, then you know it's a skimmer. If you have an inclination that it looks different, if it feels different, if your card doesn't go in all the way, if it sticks, protrudes out, let the store know, let the banks know," said Abro.

Foreman says the best thing you can do is to use tap to pay or cash.

"Cash is always king," he said.

Detroit police tell us they are still looking for the two suspects.

Employees tell us they may be driving a blue truck. If you have any information, please call Detroit police.

