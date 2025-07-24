Vietnam veteran from Lapeer who provides free housing honored with Scripps Howard Fund community award

(WXYZ) — A Vietnam veteran from Lapeer who opened his home and his heart to hundreds of people in need is being honored in a big way by the Scripps Howard Fund.

The work of Patrick Bell, the founder of Caroline House, beat out nominations of community activists from across the country.

We returned to Caroline’s House to deliver the surprise—and witness the quiet joy of a man who stands in the shadows while transforming lives.

After 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, Mark Linke found himself at Patrick Bell's doorstep.

"He takes in all sorts. We've had vets come through here who literally were fresh out of county jail with nothing but the clothes on their backs and a small bag," Linke said.

Bell has never asked for recognition. For 12 years, he has quietly run Caroline House – a 10-bedroom, four-bathroom farmhouse that's become a safe haven for nearly 400 people, the majority of them veterans.

Watch below: Our 2024 report on Caroline House and the work Patrick Bell is doing

Lapeer veteran provides free housing for hundreds of community members

"So you are giving veterans a do-over when they lose their way?" I asked.

"Yep. They're depressed, and they don't know where they are going to get their next meal from. Sometimes, some of them haven't showered in days," Bell said.

Rick Perillo was a cook in the U.S. Army, served nearly seven years and had three tours of duty.

"How did you make your way to Caroline House?" I asked.

"Actually, to be honest, I got in a little bit of trouble, and I just got out of jail for drinking and driving. I was living in my car for a year and a half," Perillo said.

With strict rules like no drinking or drugs, Bell, who is a Vietnam veteran who also cares for his brother Mark with special needs, welcomes vets down on their luck with open arms.

"How in the world do you run Caroline House without help from other people with money?" I asked.

"They are grown-up people. We live here like a family. I think that's what makes it work," Bell said.

There are a few women. One veteran, Sharon, helps keep the house in order, and a mom of two who came here pregnant and delivered the first baby of Caroline House.

This is not a non-profit, and Bell seeks no outside help. In fact, he uses his pension and veteran's benefits to help fund Caroline House.

He named the home after his daughter, Caroline, who passed away after being killed by a downed wire when she was 6 years old, 44 years ago. Her memory fuels his mission to give others a second chance she never had.

He used to feed the homeless in the Cass Corridor of Detroit when a surprise encounter with a vet gave him the idea for Caroline House.

"A guy came up to me and says, 'I'll live in your basement, I'll work on your farm for free if I can stay in your barn.' A light went off," Bell said.

Twenty-two people can live at the house, with chickens, a duck and farm tranquility you can't put a price tag on. Since 2014, Bell has been a one-man army of compassion.

"You can see the change in their demeanor literally from the time they walk through the door," Linke said.

Watch below: Full interview with Mark Linke talking about the importance of Caroline House

Web extra: Mark Linke on Caroline House

They all divide the chores, eat eggs from the chicken coop, and share rare war stories in the kitchen or on the porch.

Now, Bell's service is being honored with the S.J. Dilenschneider Community Award, given annually to recognize someone who has a positive impact on the community.

The mission of this Marine, father and quiet hero continues, and with this award, so does Caroline’s legacy.

"When you think about your baby girl who's in heaven and looking down at papa changing lives, what do you think she would say to you?" I asked.

"I hope she's proud of me," he said.

"What would you say to him?" I asked Linke.

"I'd say thank you for everything you've done, and don't ever quit. Make sure that this place will be here for the next generation of vets that need it," Linke said.

