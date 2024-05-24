Voices: How much is too much to spend to attend a wedding?

(WXYZ) — It's no secret —planning and executing a wedding can break the bank. And then attending those weddings, can cost an arm and a leg too.

Screenshot from WXYZ video The cost of attending a wedding

According to TheKnot.com, which analyzes wedding costs, the average cost per wedding guest was $580 in 2023. This is a $120 increase from the year before.

The Knot says the average wedding guest cost fluctuates depending on factors like location, the type of wedding and the guest's relation to the couple.

The Knot also said that guests spend an average of $250 for a wedding where they live, so no travel costs or lodging. Then if they did need to travel, the knot says they would spend $680 to drive to a destination wedding, or upwards of $1600 if they flew to a wedding.

It can be hard to say no when it comes to paying for it all — so we wanted to know — when is it okay to cut off spending?

Photojournalist Mike Glover spoke to Metro Detroiters who are planning weddings, going to weddings and who work weddings.

Glover: "Say you're the Maid of Honor and (the bride) is like 'we want to go to Mexico' and it's going to cost you $8,000."

Screenshot from WXYZ video Jenee Kemp

Jenee Kemp: "No. I won't be there. Unless you're paying, we could go half. You could Zoom me, put me on a Zoom."

Screenshot from WXYZ video Rebekah Tobey

"I've been in one wedding every year for the last five years," said Rebekah Tobey. "It's been fun. And expensive."

Screenshot from WXYZ video George and Phoebe Bis

"We actually got married in Cyprus," said George Bis, who had a destination wedding with his wife Phoebe. "So we're kind of on the other side of that."

"The ones that are able to come, they're able to come," Phoebe said. "We're understanding both ways."

Screenshot from WXYZ video Alex Morabito

"Me and my fiance talked about, 'what do we not want to have people freak out about?' and get overwhelmed about," said Alex Morabito. "Especially with the economy. We decided to keep it simple and easy."

"If you're planning to do all this, baby, we better be planning for years in advance," Kemp said. "We need to have time."

"We decided not to do a bridal party, because there are so many things that are incorporated with it," Morabito said. "Bachelor party, Bacherlorette party, we decided it would be easier to not have to feel like they have they have to spend money."

"I love my friends, I love supporting them, and their adventures and big moves," Tobey said.

"What's going to mean most to me is spending time with people that truly love you and your fiance and your journey together," Morabito said.

"I like all receptions," Kemp said. "I don't really care for the ceremony, all the congratulations. It's time to party, okay. Pour up the drinks, let's get on the dance floor."

