Warren police officers receive Carnegie Medal of Heroism for saving electrocuted child

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two Warren police officers received the prestigious Carnegie Medal of Heroism Thursday, for saving a child that was nearly electrocuted.

The 8-year-old child had come in contact with a downed wire near McKinley Elementary School after a storm, and thanks to Officer David Chapman and Corporal Daniel Rose's quick and courageous actions, he was able to survive.

ORIGINAL 2022 Story: 8-year-old in critical condition after being shocked by live power line at Warren playground

8-year-old in critical condition after being shocked by live power line at Warren playground

They say they are honored to receive this award.

"Only a select few are chosen to receive this special award," Warren Mayor Lori Stone said.

"It's a nice feeling when somebody sees something that you went above and beyond for and you're able to get an award for that or recognition or a certificate. It's not what anybody does this for but it's nice to get recognized," Rose said.

"No officer knows what comes, like, as every day comes you don't know what the day will bring so, getting a good job, or kudos, or just seeing a person alive because of you, or seeing a person happy because of something you did that's the greatest reward," Chapman said.

Although terrifying, the child survived and both men agreed they would do it again if they had to.

RELATED VIDEO: Warren Police Department officer and corporal talk about rescue of boy

Warren Police Department officer and corporal talk about rescue of boy

"I would do it all over again in a heartbeat," Chapman said.

"I would do it again. That's just who I am and what I'm about. There's no obligation to do it, it's just what had to be done," Rose said.

Where Your Voice Matters