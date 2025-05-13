Warren residents demand action on scaling roads as warranty deadline approaches

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren residents and a city councilman are calling for a complete replacement of Cosgrove Drive near Butcher Park, citing ongoing deterioration despite the road being built in 2022. It’s not the only road in Warren experiencing a phenomenon called “scaling” or “spalling” — when the top layer of the road comes off.

Kevin Fisher, who lives in Warren, has been monitoring the road's condition for over a year.

"Absolutely not, it has gotten worse," Fisher said when asked if the road condition had improved.

Warren City Councilman Jonathan Lafferty confirmed the issue does not look like just normal wear and tear.

"No this is road, right here, this is the surface of the road coming up, you should not see this on a brand new road. What is this going to be like after the warranty is over in five or ten years," Lafferty said.

Lafferty pointed out visible signs of spalling, where the top layer of concrete deteriorates.

"This is the spalling, and you can see we are getting down past the top layer, and you can see the aggregate inside," Lafferty said.

The councilman is now advocating for complete reconstruction of Cosgrove Drive and other roads showing similar deterioration.

"A complete replacement," Lafferty said. "Our taxpayers deserve a good quality product for the price they pay."

I reached out to the City of Warren and City Engineer Tina Gapshes, who was unavailable for an in-person interview. They did send the statement below.

The warranty for repairs will expire in January, adding urgency to residents' concerns.

"What is this going to be like in, after the warranty is over in five or ten years? This is not acceptable," Lafferty said.

The Executive Director and CEO of the Michigan Concrete Association recommended grinding off the top layer of the road and applying a sealer as a lower-cost alternative that would be less disruptive than rebuilding.

However, Lafferty remains unconvinced by partial solutions.

"I'm not supportive of any remedial effort at this point, although I'm not an engineer, but I can speak from what I see on the roads today, it is just not a quality product," Lafferty said.

Fisher is simply hoping for resolution after months of waiting.

"Done waiting, I want to see action," Fisher said.

The Warren City Council will discuss the matter at their meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

