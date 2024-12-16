WATCH: Cass Tech football players honored, given gifts at Somerset Mall after winning state title

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — After winning a state championship last month, the Cass Tech High School football was honored this weekend at the Somerset Collection shopping mall.

“We came down the steps, the entire mall stopped and cheered, they were introduced on stage and given wonderful, wonderful gifts,” said Lisa Phillips, principal of Cass Technical High School.

This comes after Cass Tech beat Hudsonville on the other side of the state to claim their first Division I title in nearly a decade. They were also honored with a parade through downtown Detroit last week.

“It really felt like all the hard work in the off-season, everything really pays off,” said player Isiah Copeland.

