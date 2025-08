Waterford man fulfills promise to honor friends lost in 1966 house fire

(WXYZ) — It was an emotional day at Waterford Center Cemetery, marking the final chapter of a story that began nearly six decades ago.

It’s been a long time coming, but gravestones now sit at the place of what once were unmarked graves, offering a semblance of closure for the community that still remembers a tragedy long ago.

WXYZ-TV Grave markers are finally in place for the children of the Brown Family.

Bob Russako watched Monday as gravestones adorned with the names of his friends were set into place.

“Now everybody knows where they're at. I mean, I know where they are at now. Coming out here and not finding anything was very hurtful after a while,” said Russako.

The gravesite had weighed heavily on Bob for years, with his four friends sitting in unmarked graves.

“I was 15, same age as Kathy, and I remember very well—running around our house, her and my stepsister piercing their ears with ice cubes. And I remember her favorite song,” said Russako.

We first shared Bob and his story back in June. Bob’s friends, the Browns, lived just around the corner from him growing up.

An early morning fire on January 5, 1966, ripped through the Brown Family’s house on Arcadia Park Drive, tragically killing four of the children: 15-year-old Katheryn, 12-year-old Nancy, 9-year-old Donald and 7-year-old Julia.

The second oldest, Larry, was able to escape by jumping to safety.

Courtesy: The Oakland Press

Larry’s widow, Nancy, and some of her children were at the gravestone placing on Monday, so grateful to Bob for his kind gesture.

“It means so much today, and I can't believe that Bob is so gracious to do this and so appreciative of him, you know, to have that finally done after all these years ... it means a lot,” said Brown.

WXYZ-TV Nancy Brown

Former neighbors also showed up to pay their respects, the tragedy still heavy all these years later.

“Unfortunately, I remember all of it. I'm not a mushy person ... when you see that, you just never get it out of your head,” said Dennis Weber.

Weber lived right across the street from the Browns. Russako and Weber were pallbearers for the children when they were just children themselves.

"We were all traumatized," said Weber.

The Pontiac Press The Pontiac Press photo

Now the resting place for the children is complete, also serving as a beautiful reminder that friendship carries on long after we’re gone.

"I'm so glad it came together like this, on a beautiful day,” said Russako.

