Wayne County, families celebrate 22nd annual Michigan Adoption Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Friday was a day of celebration and joy as some Wayne County families were able to officially expand after the 3rd Circuit Court in Detroit finalized three adoptions.

One of those families celebrating was the Kolnik family. 14-year-old Eli Kolnik is finally a big brother.

"It feels great, it feels amazing," Eli said.

Eli's father, Matthew Kolnik said Eli always wanted to have a sibling. He was born an identical twin but that baby boy died just 11 days after birth.

"We feel so blessed to have a family that should have been a family of four. Now, it is actually a family of four," Matthew said.

Lauren Kolnik said they have been taking care of Olivia since she was 5 weeks old, but the process to adopt her, took three years. She said it was well worth the wait.

"It is the best feeling that she's finally a Kolnik and she's finally, officially my daughter and when I call to make a doctor's appointment I don't have to say foster mom anymore I can just say mom and that's just the best feeling in the world," Lauren said.

This is a feeling the Street family can also understand.

"Our family just became legally whole today," Sarah Street said.

The Street family adopted 18-month-old Oliver after fostering him for most of his life.

Sarah Street described the process as difficult.

"It usually starts because something bad happened. So, we like to think positive thoughts about the birth families because they allowed us, by their choices, their sacrifices, and love to help us fulfill our family," Street said.

According to Judge Karen Braxton, these stories are why a celebration like this one is necessary.

"We know how much they've gone through we know how long they've waited, we know how many workers they've gone through, how much paperwork they've done, and how really involved we are in their lives on a regular basis and for a long time," Braxton said.

A long journey is finally complete for these families and just in time for the holiday season.

"I'm so grateful this Thanksgiving and our hearts are full," Lauren Kolnik said.

