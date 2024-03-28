What are Detroit Tigers fans most excited for as the season begins?

(WXYZ) — Get ready to play ball! Detroit Tigers excitement is in the air as they get ready to start the season on Thursday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox.

There is some buzz surrounding the team this year with hopes they can make the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

The city is desperate for another playoff run after the Detroit Lions went to the NFC Championship and the Red Wings are fighting for a playoff spot.

I went out and talked to fans about what they're most excited for this season!

One of the people I talked to, Moises Feliciano wasted no time grabbing tickets. I talked to him at the Comerica Park box office.

"What are you anticipating the most?"

"Well, I'm anticipating a big change in the atmosphere from prior years. It's been pretty somber, so I'm looking forward to a lot of cheers," Feliciano said.

Liliana Ospina is also excited.

"When we come, we come for the Hispanic Day which is in August, and we look forward to see the Hispanic players, and to see people dancing, and enjoy the food. We love the environment," she said.

Her husband, John, is feeling nostalgic as the season approaches. He recalled traveling from West Michigan to Tiger Stadium as a kid.

"I can remember coming to Detroit the first time to see a Tigers game, and it was just like, 'wow,'" he said. "For me, I come with my family, part of what you've just met and I come with my kids and we just like taking part and it's always fun when you're winning right? Even if we don't."

John Olszewski, who also picked up tickets, said he's looking for improvement and believes the Tigers have been trending in the right direction for the last few years.

"I would say the biggest thing is going to be how good of a start they get off to. It seems like every year they get themselves in a big hole early in the year in cold weather, and they're just trying to get to .500 all year. If they can just get a better start this year, I think that can make difference for the season," Olszewski said.

"A lot of really serious journalist are picking Tarik (Skubal) to be on the big talk for the Cy Young. So, I'm hoping he can stay healthy, get it together and he gets, even if he's just in the conversation I'll be very happy," Feliciano said.

