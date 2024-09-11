What Metro Detroit drivers can expect from the biggest 2025 road work projects

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the weather starts to cool down, so do all those pesky road projects. And while there are big projects that are near competition, new projects will be on the horizon in 2025.

Some big projects wrapping up this year includes along I-96, between Kent Lake and I-275 and I-696, between I-275 and M-10. But don't get too comfortable: more road work will be on the agenda in 2025.

"What has the construction been like for you this year?" I asked Jeff from West Bloomfield.

WXYZ

“Drives me crazy," Jeff said. "It’s everywhere you go, you get through one area detour to go then there is another one and another one.”

There is no denying it, we are all sick of seeing the orange barrels. And while this year's construction season will soon be wrapping up, next year will bring a new round of headaches.

Next year, eastbound I696 is closing down from Lahser to I-75.

WXYZ

“Luckily I’m not out there that much but, cause I’m in construction so our jobs are all over places, so hopefully I don’t have a job out there," said Plymouth resident Ben Crabill.

Next year, the work on I-696 between I-275 and M-10 shifts east. I-696 is being rebuilt from Lahser to I-75, starting in 2025, with the eastbound lanes closing down. Traffic will be detoured using Southbound The Lodge to Eastbound Davison, northbound I-75 back to I-696. Westbound roads will have three lanes open.

Graphic from WXYZ

WXYZ

“Not good for me, cause that is my main route to the east side," said Canton resident Daniel Perone.

But the work doesn't stop there. This year, there was what could be called a "soft launch" of construction on M-14 and I-96. I asked a few Plymouth residents how that construction has impacted them.

WXYZ

“Gotta work around it, a lot of work around to get to places and trying to consider the extra time needed," said Stephen Danna.

WXYZ

“This morning I had a doctor's appointment out in Ann Arbor, I didn’t get onto M-14, I took Plymouth Road all the way to the backroads," said Mary Decock.

The real work kicks off in 2025. Starting next year, Eastbound will be down to one lane between Newburgh and Sheldon, with westbound roads being down to two lanes.

Graphic from WXYZ story

“It’s going to make our roads better, so it is a due process, but yeah it slows everything down," Stephen said.

There will be other big projects in 2025. Work will continue on I-75 in Northern Oakland County between M-15 and the Genessee County border. The northbound lanes are being rebuilt this year. Next year, the work moves onto the southbound lanes. You'll have two lanes open in each direction throughout the project.

Graphic from WXYZ

Expect work on I-75 between I-96 and John R, and on The Lodge between I-75 to Griswold. Both locations will have asphalt or concrete pavement repairs. Expect lane closures on I-75 and The Lodge on the weekends.

Graphic from WXYZ

And work on I-75 over the Rouge River Bridge in Detroit will kick off. Repairs will be made to four bridges, along with other work. There will be 16 weekends in 2025 where the freeway will close in both directions, as well as overnight lane closures.

Graphic from WXYZ

And while the work can be frustrating, you got a friend in me to help you get around.

“I listen to you every morning to know whether, if I’m on my way on I-96 if I got traffic or accidents," Mary said.

As for construction this year, most of the projects should be wrapping up in November. You can learn more about upcoming construction projects in our stateat this link.

Where Your Voice Matters