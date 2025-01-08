What people are saying as more big box stores close in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Major retailers are closing hundreds of stores across the United States – some of them for good. It's a trend we've been seeing over the past few years, and I spoke with an economic expert about why it might be happening.

The closing signs seem like they're popping up more and more, and that's because they are.

Party City in Southfield is one of the latest big box stores to announce its closing its doors for good this year.

It's a big bummer for residents in the area who go to the store for birthday supplies.

"It's hard to find places to replace this store," Michelle said. "We'd always come here and it was easy getting all the balloons and stuff like that."

Just across the parking lot, another big box store is shutting its doors - Big Lots.

"It's been around for a minute but now it's actually closing," Demetris said. "A lot of people aren't coming out to shop anymore."

But, why are many of these stories closing? Vic Veda with the Michigan Retailers Association said its part of an evolution.

"Retail is always evolving and consumer trends definitely control how these retailers respond and grow throughout the years," Veda said.

One major factor is the rise is e-commerce, like Amazon.

"We are seeing a lot of retailers change their business structures and practices and shift to more of an e-commerce focus or shift where their store locations are across the state," she said.

People we spoke with say they've turned to online shopping in recent years for several reasons.

"It's just easier with two kids, going to the store, as you can see they just want to buy everything they see, so it's a lot easier most of the time to just avoid it," Michelle said.

"I don't like shopping out after the pandemic. A lot of people just started shopping online. So, it's convenient," Demetris added.

But if we want to keep some of our favorite stories in business, Veda said there's a way we can help people do that.

"We have a lot of power as consumers to make decisions on where we shop and where we spend our money," she said. "The more that we can dedicate to keeping their money in Michigan and supporting local Michigan retailers, the better off our state will be."

