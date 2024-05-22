When should you turn the A/C on & what temp? People have differing opinions

(WXYZ) — The past couple of days in metro Detroit have been hot. In fact, we've seen near record-breaking temperatures, and we'll finally get some relief later this week.

But, it begs the question, when do you turn the air conditioning on?

For some, their AC is on and blowing cool air right now, while for others, it's a wait until the first day of summer.

I hit the streets of Detroit to see what people had to say, and see what their ideal temperature is.

"Personally, all year long for me is the perfect time," one man told us.

"Usually when it gets at night in the summer," a woman he was with told us. "That's it. Just at night in the summer, you can keep it on. And then other than that, you don't need it."

"Yesterday, we turned the air conditioning on yesterday because it got too hot in the afternoon," another woman said.

"Depends on the humidity level in the house," a third woman said.

"It's been cold the night before. Sometimes we can slide by. We're just keeping the house closed up," her husband said.

"What should the thermostat be set to?" I asked.

"About 78," the second woman told us. "When I just came in, Grace had thrown the air on and had it set at 78."

The first couple we talked to disagreed. He said 69 degrees, while she thought it should be closer to 75.

"Probably about 69, 68," another man said.

"So, what temperature does it need to be outside?" I asked.

"Probably around, well, when it gets at least 80, 82," one man said.

"I'm about 65 degrees and then it's gotta go on," the first man said.

