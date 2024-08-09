Where are metro Detroiters taking their last-minute summer vacations?

(WXYZ — With summer vacation almost over lots of folks are thinking about last minute vacations, so we asked a few people, if you had a car full of gas and some snacks where would you go?

For Scott Boaten, who is spending every Thursday at Cadillac Square in Downtown Detroit doing pop-ups, he wouldn't go far.

“I know this is going to sound silly, but I would go to Cedar Point," he said.

Summer vacation is inching closer to the end, and lots of people are thinking last-minute vacations.

“I would just go to somewhere here, like in my city, like Detroit, for example like with my friends and family just to eat food and hang around," Sarah told us.

That's exactly how she and her family and spending their last week of freedom before heading back to school.

“Kind of bittersweet but at the same time we get to go back to school and see all our friends, but again, summer is ending so there’s that too," she added.

Lydia and her little sister, Lucy, have bigger hopes.

“Florida," Lydia said. "Because they got Disneyland there and stuff, so I think that’ll be really fun," Lucy said.

"I'm going to Belle Isle, baby! Have to. It's close, it's a fun spot, and it feels like vacation but you're close to home," Elizabeth Watkins said.

“If I could go anywhere, I would drive my butt up to Oscoda, be in the Huron National Forest and sit my butt on Lake Huron on the east side of the state," Jocelyn Terbrack told us.

However, she and her family are going to go camping in the Brighton area.

“We are looking forward to hanging out at the beach. It’s a place not too far from home, which is really convenient," Jocelyn said.

