Where you can find a fish fry in metro Detroit during Lent 2026

(WXYZ) — For those not eating meat on Fridays during Lent, we've found some of the best spots across metro Detroit for a fish fry, some are offering carry-out or drive-thru options this year.

Check out the list below, coming from Facebook events and announcements. Ash Wednesday is Wednesday, Feb. 18, Good Friday is Friday, April 3 and Easter is Sunday, April 5.

If you would like to be added to the list, please email your details and any links to webteam@wxyz.com.

St. Blase Catholic Church

12151 E. 15 Mile Road in Sterling Heights

Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent: 4 PM - 7 PM

Good Friday: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Scapular Parish

976 Pope John Paul II Ave in Wyandotte,

Every Friday in Lent including Good Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

P.L.A.V. Post #10

11824 Jos Campau in Hamtramck

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting Feb. 20 and every Friday during Lent

St. Patrick White Lake Knights of Columbus

9086 Hutchins Rd. in White Lake

Every Friday in Lent

Flat Rock Elks

26917 Telegraph Rd. in Flat Rock

3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 20, March 6, March 20 and April 3

VFW 1146 Bruce Post

28404 Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

St. Jane Frances De Chantal

38750 Ryan Rd. in Sterling Heights

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent

St. Anne's Fish Fry

5920 Arden in Warren

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Len

Scotty Simpson's Fish & Chips

22200 Fenkell Ave. in Detroit

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church

21100 Madison St. in St. Clair Shores

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Our Lady Star of the Sea Church

467 Fairford Rd. in Grosse Pointe Woods

5:00 pm - 7:00 pm every Friday in Lent except Good Friday

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church

11441 Hubbard Street in Livonia

4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Royal Oak First United Methodist Church

320 W. 7th Street in Royal Oak

4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 13 & 27, March 13 & 27

The Detroit Scots' Friday Fish Fry

Kilgour Scottish Centre

2363 Rochester Rd. in Troy

Every Friday in Lent starting Feb. 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church

31530 Beechwood in Garden City

Every Friday during Lent from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

American Legion Post 351

46146 Cass Ave. in Utica

Fridays from Feb. 6 through April 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Therese of Lisieux Church

48115 Schoenherr in Shelby Township

Every Friday through March 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Peter's Lutheran Church

23000 Gratiot Ave. in Eastpointe

Fridays starting Feb. 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church

47650 N. Territorial Rd. in Plymouth

Fridays during Lent from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Finnish Cultural Center

35200 W. 8 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills

Fridays from Feb. 20 through March 27 at 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion

715 N. Lapeer Rd. in Lake Orion

Fridays during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108

130 E. Drahner Rd. in Oxford

12 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday

St. Pio of Pietrelcina Catholic Community

18720 E. Thirteen Mile Road in Roseville

Ash Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays starting Feb. 27

St. John The Evangelist from The Knights of Columbus Fenton

600 N. Adelaide in Fenton

Fridays starting Feb. 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Woodside Meadows

20820 Inkster Rd. in Romulus

Every Friday during Lent

Uncle Rays Place

24502 W. Warren Ave. in Dearborn Heights

Fish fry every Friday

Hellenic Cultural Center

36375 Joy Rd., Westland, MI 48185.

Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting Feb. 27

Monaghan Banquet Center

19801 Farmington Rd. in Livonia

Begins Ash Wednesday and continues every Friday during Lent, including Good Friday

St. William of Vercelli Parish

531 Common St in Walled Lake

Fridays in Lent from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m

St. Mary Parish

34530 Michigan Avenue in Wayne

4:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m. every Friday in Lent

St. Augustine Catholic Church

6481 Faussett in Howell

Every Friday during Lent, starting Feb. 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rock of Gibraltar-VFW #4230

35427 W. Jefferson in Rockwood

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent starting Feb. 20

