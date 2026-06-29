WOODHAVEN, Mich. (WXYZ) — While many families look forward to fireworks this Fourth of July, the holiday can be one of the most stressful times of the year for pets. Veterinarians say the loud noises and bright flashes can trigger fear, anxiety and even cause pets to run away.

Watch Carli Petrus' report below

Woodhaven vet offers tips on keeping your pet safe during Fourth of July fireworks

They look beautiful in the sky, but for pets, fireworks can feel like a major threat.

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"Fourth of July, it's the holiday where (the) most pets get lost," said Dr. Lucretia Greear with Woodhaven Animal Hospital.

Dr. Greear said that's because animals are more sensitive to the sights and sounds around us, forcing some into fight or flight mode.

“One, their hearing is definitely more keen than ours and the sounds and the noises and what they feel is just so much more intense than what we experience when we hear fireworks," Dr. Greear said.

That's why Dr. Greear is urging all pet owners to be prepared this Fourth of July by making sure pets are microchipped in case they run away, and that dogs are wearing a secure harness or collar.

“Don’t wait until the fireworks start to try to have a plan. Think about these things in advance, talk to your veterinarian. You want to create a safe space," Dr. Greear said.

What's a safe space? Dr. Greear says it includes music and low lights, but that may not be enough for some cats and dogs. She says it could be a good idea to look into some calming supplements; many of them, Greear says, you can pick up at your local pet store.

“But it’s not something you can give the day of, it’s something that you need to almost start now. A week or two in advance just to kind of create this calming sense for that pet so that they aren’t as reactive when it happens," Dr. Greear said.

You can also use a compression vest, something she uses on her own animals.

“It creates this sort of calming, coddling sensation wrapping them in the arms. It makes them feel safe," Dr. Greear said.

Some of these tips are already part of the plan for pet owner Bob Olszewsk, who says his dog, Bodey, dreads firework season.

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“We have one of those blankets, like it’s a little bit heavier blanket, kind of a calming thing. Plus we also have a prescription from the vet, kind of a calming medicine," Olszewsk said.

And for Brent Tucker, it's just one out of his three dogs that has an issue with loud sounds, but he says he does his best to keep her calm.

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“On fireworks days and thunderstorms, we try to be home," Tucker said.

These pet owners say that while they enjoy fireworks, they hope people remember the impact they can have on animals.

“It would be nice if they were careful for us but I mean I get it though," Tucker said.

“There are just some people who are inconsiderate and it’s sad that they don’t think of animals," Olszewsk said.

And Dr. Greear says the best thing pet owners can do is plan ahead before the holiday arrives. Because once the fireworks start, it may be too late to prevent a frightened pet from panicking or running away.

“Be prepared, start early, start now," Dr. Greear said.

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