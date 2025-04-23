Wyandotte bakeries struggle to stay open amid rising costs and competition

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bakery owners in Wyandotte are facing significant challenges that threaten their businesses, with rising supply costs and stiff competition making it increasingly difficult to keep their doors open.

Amanda Grunwald, who opened Moozie's Bakery in Wyandotte in November 2023, is uncertain about her business's future despite turning her lifelong passion into a career.

"I don't know what the next couple weeks hold, let alone two, three weeks from now," said Grunwald.

Her husband and only employee, Bruce Grunwald, explained that while their prices have remained unchanged since opening day, the cost of supplies has skyrocketed.

"Off the top of my head, right around 45 to 50 dollars a batch, and now that's kind of climbing to more than 80 dollars a batch," said Bruce Grunwald, referring to the cost of making buttercream.

The couple recently took to social media to share their struggles with rising costs and low foot traffic, a move inspired by similar posts from other local businesses.

Web extra: Owner of Moozies Cake Studio talks about their struggles

Web extra: Owner of Moozies Cake Studio talks about their struggles

"It was a little difficult because you know that some of these businesses have been there for years and years, and we're only here for a year and a half," said Amanda Grunwald.

The post resonated with some community members, including Joanne Scalise, who visited the bakery after seeing their message online.

"I just wanted to make sure that the businesses keep going," said Scalise.

Moozie's isn't alone in facing these challenges. Phillip Rauch, owner of Sweet Arrangements, another Wyandotte bakery, points to multiple factors affecting local bakeries.

"I think in the downtown area we have three that are probably within a half mile of each other," said Rauch.

Between big box stores and approximately four bakeries in Wyandotte itself, competition is fierce. Additionally, Rauch notes that tighter household budgets are impacting specialty food purchases.

"I mean, I can speak for my own household, I know ours is. So, you tend to spend less, so where do you cut back? You're going to cut back from where you go to get that specialty cupcake or go into the candy store and buy some fudge and popcorn or anything like that," said Rauch.

Despite the challenges, some customers, like Leah Mitteer, make a point to support local bakeries when possible.

"When we buy from local bakeries, we can taste the difference," said Mitteer.

That quality difference is what keeps the Grunwald family persevering despite the difficulties.

"Simple high-quality ingredients instead of taking the easy route, instead of getting frozen cakes delivered and buttercream in buckets. It's very hard, but we just keep plugging away at it every day," said Bruce Grunwald.

——————-

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.